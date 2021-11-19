ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pick up this salon-quality hair dryer for Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster prices

 6 days ago
Whether for COVID precautions or financial concerns, there are plenty of reasons to avoid making the trip to the salon these days. If you're looking to achieve a pro-level blowout at home, one way to start is by getting the right tools for the job.

The Fenne Hair Dryer is here to provide you with freedom and flexibility for personal beautifying needs, and it's currently available at a can't-miss cost. Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster savings drop the price to only $44.97 (reg. $350) for only a limited time.

Making plans to see a professional can be a complicated process, and you're ultimately working around some else's schedule. This affordable alternative allows you to prioritize your convenience and safety, and saves you money on everything from transportation to tips for your stylist and the assistant who washes your hair.

Enjoy the same great results with 1625-watt, fast-drying technology that rapidly dries your hair while protecting it from heat damage. Choose from three speed settings to get that elusive perfect hair day, day after day.

Lightweight and ergonomic, this blow dryer is accompanied by a concentrator for blowouts and a diffuser for taming natural curls, making it a versatile tool. Its design ensures no-frizz results for wavy and curly hair, and the Fenne Hair Dryer features a five-star store rating.

If you're tired of seeing that same old look in the mirror or making trips to a crowded salon, the Fenne Hair Dryer is an ideal way to get top-quality results without the hassle of heading out and about. Gain increased daily confidence about your look and only pay $44.97 (reg. $350) before Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster deals end!

