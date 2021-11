Abscess act as checkpoints to new areas in Shin Megami Tensei V. These minibosses are immediately noticeable on your map, as they radiate an evil aura over a wide range. This aura makes it harder to navigate and sightsee until they’re dealt with. Upon approaching your first Abscess, a horde of demons will spawn and try to surround you. Dealing with them all is a great way to get some needed EXP, but it also will likely drain your resources before you can fight the big bad.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO