It's probably not easy turning 50. Even if you're Michael Strahan, a former football star with a Super Bowl ring, and a popular television personality with two Emmys under his belt (via Michael Strahan's website). Although he doesn't actually turn 50 until November 21 (via Biography), the team on "Good Morning America" kicked off early celebrations for the big day on the Monday before. There were numerous well-wishes from other celebrities and gifts from his costars and crew, including fancy chocolates, a special "GMA" football jersey, and customized Air Jordans dubbed "Air Strahans" (via YouTube). And to top it all off, there was an over-the-top cake from the "Cake Boss" himself, Buddy Valastro.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO