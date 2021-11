Sword Art Online has debuted the English dubbed trailer for the upcoming Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night's release in theaters! After making its debut at the end of October in Japan, the newest entry in the massive Sword Art Online franchise is finally gearing up for its theatrical debut in international territories. While fans have been aware of the Japanese voice cast for the film through its early promotional materials thus far, now fans in North America have finally gotten a sample of what the English dubbed release of the film will be like.

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO