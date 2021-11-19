ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Charlotte business benefits from Cam Newton buzz ahead of Sunday’s game

By Savannah Rudicel
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2oyY_0d2CApq200

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cam Newton is back in Panthers black and blue, which means Charlotte business owners are seeing green.

Fans are buying more Carolina gear to show their excitement for the return of a franchise favorite.

“It’s been an exciting week, put it that way, for sure,” said J.D. Harris, owner of Glory Days Apparel.

The shop, located in South End, sells throwback-style merchandise based on Charlotte teams, and spirit.

“We’re seeing a lot of our clientele with a new resurgence of wanting to get new football gear or Cam-inspired gear,” Harris said.

Panthers fan flies cross country to see the game and goes home with a football from Cam Newton

Luckily for Harris, he had a new design ready before Newton’s signing announcement. His team designed a shirt but never released it when the quarterback played for the Panthers in 2018.

“We put it in the vault for a little bit,” Harris said. “We teased it on Instagram and said ‘should we do it?’ and we got an overwhelming response.”

He said he’s working quickly to get the shirts out before the end of the season, but supply chain issues make it more likely fans need to hope for a contract extension.

Staff members at Community Matters Café maybe some of the first to know if Newton will play another season, thanks to the Panthers team and staff members who frequent the restaurant.

The extension of the Charlotte Rescue Mission sits right across the street from the practice facility. Diners can see Bank of America Stadium from its patio.

Cam Newton looks to bring the pride back to the Carolinas, giving away 50 Panthers tickets to fans

“We can hear the roar on gamedays here at the café,” said brand manager Paula Elkins. “I expect it’s going to be electric coming out of there on Sunday.”

The café is closed on weekends, but the managers offer their parking lot to fans going to the game. Elkins said they had people calling a week in advance for a space. She said her customers’ excitement is all to do with Newton.

“He draws a crowd. It’s just going to be good for all of Charlotte,” Elkins said. “I think he’s being welcomed back with open arms.”

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Details of Cam Newton’s contract with Panthers revealed

Cam Newton has agreed to a deal to return to the Carolina Panthers, and it seems clear that the team is planning to use him as a starting quarterback. The Panthers announced on Thursday that they have signed Newton. The details of the former NFL MVP’s contract have since been revealed, and they make clear that Newton is expected to be a starter.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021

Cam Newton is one of the best quarterbacks that the NFL has seen in the past decade. He is a nightmare for every team’s defenses as he can attack them by passing or rushing it himself. For this one, let’s take a look at Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
WRAL News

Cam Newton on return to Panthers: 'It's to win football games'

Charlotte, N.C. — Cam Newton's return to the Carolina Panthers has drawn plenty of fanfare and excitement for Panthers fans this week. On Friday afternoon, Newton and Panthers coach Matt Rhule spoke with the media for the first time since the reunion was made official on Thursday. Newton was direct...
NFL
heraldsun.com

What Matt Rhule said is next for the Panthers, and what’s ahead for Cam Newton

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said after looking over film Monday morning, he felt his team played its most complete performance of the season in Sunday’s 34-10 win over the Cardinals. The Panthers dominated on defense, holding the Kyler Murray-less Cardinals to 169 yards of total offense. They also played well...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To Cam Newton’s Return On Sunday

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton marked his return to the team with two first quarter touchdowns in packages designed for him. So it should be no big shock that his immediate success was a topic of conversation for his former boss, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Appearing on...
NFL
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Patriots rise, Bills fall as pecking order changes from top to bottom

As we approach December, the league is experiencing an unusual dearth of superpowers. This absence of a true upper class has created a bloated middle class that makes each week completely unpredictable. Consider this: Week 11 brought us yet another outright win for a double-digit underdog (Texans over Titans), while the top three teams in last week's NFL Power Rankings all suffered losses.
NFL
WCNC

'You know he’s going to put this city in showtime mode' | Uptown businesses hoping Cam Newton’s return brings in big business on Sunday nights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The news about Cam Newton coming back to the Carolina Panthers is making waves through bars and restaurants near the Bank of America Stadium. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Newton’s popularity is expected to bring much-needed excitement...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Glory Days Apparel#Panthers#Community Matters Caf#Bank Of America Stadium
CharlotteObserver.com

Cam Newton is coming back to Charlotte — and with him, his fashion

We can’t talk about Cam Newton without talking about his fashion. His outfits might be almost as famous as the NFL quarterback himself. While the rest of Charlotte awaits his return to the Carolina Panthers, we’re here to pay homage to the items in his closet. (Remember when meteorologist Nick Kosir was duping Cam’s looks on Insta? We’re not the only fans.)
NFL
Island Packet Online

Cam Newton’s off-the-field highlights in Charlotte: Helping kids and a scary wreck

Cam Newton also made headlines off the field during his years as a Carolina Panther. Most were laudatory, recognizing the star quarterback’s often behind-the-scenes impact on youth and their families. A few spotlighted lows, notably his involvement in a serious wreck near Bank of America Stadium. In December 2014, Newton...
NFL
hillcountrynews

From MVP to nagging injuries: The highs and lows of Cam Newton’s Panthers career

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has had a storied career with the team that drafted him first overall in the 2011 NFL draft from Auburn University. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
NFL
FanSided

Cam Newton’s return to Carolina is no threat to Buccaneers

One of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ division rivals in the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers, made headlines around the NFL when they decided to bring back Cam Newton to play quarterback. Fortunately, the Buccaneers have nothing to worry about. Newton had an absolutely legendary start to his career when he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Joe Brady: Everything’s on the table for Cam Newton Sunday

Cam Newton took part in his first practice with Panthers since 2019 on Friday and the quarterback will be heading to Arizona with the team for Sunday’s road game against the Cardinals. The expectation is that P.J. Walker will be starting at quarterback for the Panthers in that game, but...
NFL
TMZ.com

Cam Newton Signing With Panthers, Reunion In Charlotte!

9:07 AM PT -- Newton WILL be back in a Panthers uniform after all ... NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the QB is signing with the team following his meeting with the org. Thursday. Cam Newton could be going home -- the former MVP is reportedly set to meet with...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Cam Newton can elevate the Panthers' passing game

A reunion of sorts is taking place this week in the National Football League. After being released by the New England Patriots this summer, and remaining a free agent through the first nine weeks of the season, quarterback Cam Newton is returning to where his NFL journey began, signing with the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cam Newton already acts as team leader in first game with Panthers

Cam Newton appears to be providing a major energy boost to the Panthers in his first game with Carolina. Newton rejoined the Panthers this week as a free agent after initially departing the organization after the 2019 season. The quarterback didn’t start the game but is already taking control and providing leadership on the sideline.
NFL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy