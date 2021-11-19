Charlotte business benefits from Cam Newton buzz ahead of Sunday’s game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cam Newton is back in Panthers black and blue, which means Charlotte business owners are seeing green.

Fans are buying more Carolina gear to show their excitement for the return of a franchise favorite.

“It’s been an exciting week, put it that way, for sure,” said J.D. Harris, owner of Glory Days Apparel.

The shop, located in South End, sells throwback-style merchandise based on Charlotte teams, and spirit.

“We’re seeing a lot of our clientele with a new resurgence of wanting to get new football gear or Cam-inspired gear,” Harris said.

Luckily for Harris, he had a new design ready before Newton’s signing announcement. His team designed a shirt but never released it when the quarterback played for the Panthers in 2018.

“We put it in the vault for a little bit,” Harris said. “We teased it on Instagram and said ‘should we do it?’ and we got an overwhelming response.”

He said he’s working quickly to get the shirts out before the end of the season, but supply chain issues make it more likely fans need to hope for a contract extension.

Staff members at Community Matters Café maybe some of the first to know if Newton will play another season, thanks to the Panthers team and staff members who frequent the restaurant.

The extension of the Charlotte Rescue Mission sits right across the street from the practice facility. Diners can see Bank of America Stadium from its patio.

“We can hear the roar on gamedays here at the café,” said brand manager Paula Elkins. “I expect it’s going to be electric coming out of there on Sunday.”

The café is closed on weekends, but the managers offer their parking lot to fans going to the game. Elkins said they had people calling a week in advance for a space. She said her customers’ excitement is all to do with Newton.

“He draws a crowd. It’s just going to be good for all of Charlotte,” Elkins said. “I think he’s being welcomed back with open arms.”

