ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weekend Forecast: Chilly start with temps staying in the 50s, sunny

By Amanda Cox
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2l3i_0d2CAiuB00

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clear skies and cold conditions will be the big story overnight with lows dropping into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

We will start the weekend with lots of sunshine as high-pressure remains in control, but the weekend will start chilly in the 50s. It might be a great weekend to go Christmas tree picking in the Mountains.

Temperatures will begin to rebound a bit on Sunday with highs hitting the upper 50s and lower 60s. A few more clouds will be around on Sunday as a cold front approaches the region.

The cold front will bring us some showers later Sunday into Monday before pushing off to the east. Highs on Monday will hold in the middle and upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. This storm could have impacts on holiday travel, especially if you are heading to the upper Midwest or the Northeast.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OH80h_0d2CAiuB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnxkV_0d2CAiuB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Am0BB_0d2CAiuB00

On the backside of the front, colder air will rush into the Carolinas for Tuesday with highs topping out in the upper 40s despite plenty of sunshine.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today!

iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE.

Andriod users, CLICK HERE .

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 29

Saturday: Plenty of sunshine. Hi: 56

Sunday: Partly sunny, late day shower. Hi: 61 Lo: 35

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Rain and Snow on Friday, Possibility of a Bigger Storm Monday

Happy Thanksgiving! Temperatures weren’t quite as chilly this morning compared to the last couple of mornings. And we have a brief warm up Thursday afternoon as highs jump to the 50s south and 40s in northern New England!. It is a nice Thanksgiving treat with quiet travel weather all along...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Midwest#Fox 46 Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Good Thanksgiving Forecast, Followed By A Cold Front

Hi Everyone! Today will not be the warmest or sunniest of Thanksgiving Days ever, but it will be a good one. The high temperature in the mid-to-upper 50s is close to average. Noting extreme about today. Tomorrow is a different story. We’ve been discussing a cold front sliding in, and by, all week. We can now time it out for you as an overnight event. Rain, which earlier in the week looked light and scattered, is now more area wide, and slightly heavier. The amount should be about a quarter of an inch. No change in the windy and colder air behind...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WPTV

Mild temps and mostly sunny for Black Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mostly sunny and warm for Black Friday with highs in the mid-upper 70s - mainly dry with a just a slight chance of a stray shower. Another cold front moving through this weekend will keep our dewpoints low and drop our morning temps once again.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Chilly, Windy Black Friday Sets Up For Winter-Like Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a warm and mostly sunny Thanksgiving, the rain and cold air return for Black Friday. Turkey Day wrapped up with some overnight showers. Any shower activity will end by 7 a.m. to make for a dry Black Friday, but hold on tight to those shopping bags, as whipping winds will prevail through the day. Additionally, on Friday, plan for the arrival of winter-like weather that will settle in for the weekend across the Delaware Valley. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s and wind chills will fall to near freezing by late afternoon. Blustery conditions persist into Small Business Saturday as will the cold conditions. Expect wind chills in the teens across much of Pennsylvania Saturday morning and low 20s across New Jersey and Delaware. By Sunday, we may see our first snowflakes of the season with a chance for rain and snow showers to close out the holiday weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mprnews.org

A chilly Thanksgiving, then a milder weekend

The Thanksgiving chill is likely to be the coldest weather for the next week, with seasonable temperatures back by the weekend. The chilly air that moved across Minnesota behind Wednesday’s cold front has made for a frigid start Thursday morning. Morning temperatures are in the single-digits for most of the state, with a couple negative readings in northern Minnesota. Southeastern Minnesota is slightly milder with a few more morning temperatures in the teens, but that is where the winds are still the gustiest, so wind chills are still near zero as of 9 a.m.
ENVIRONMENT
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend weather: Sunny and chilly Thanksgiving weekend ahead

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We have a sunny but chilly Thanksgiving weekend ahead. Highs will be in the 40s with lows in the upper 20s Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. Things will warm up a bit Saturday, with highs in the mid 50s. Clarksville forecast. Here’s...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WDAM-TV

Chilly this afternoon. Warmer this weekend.

We’re starting off your morning with cloudy skies and temps in the upper 40s. Skies will start off cloudy, but the sun will return later this morning. That will give us an afternoon of sunshine later today. Highs will struggle to reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times between 10-15 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 40s evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy