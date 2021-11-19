ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Toys for Tots hosts ‘Stuff the Bus’ event at Millcreek Mall plaza

By Fontaine Glenn
 6 days ago

A partnership is renewed for the fourth straight year to make sure kids have presents under the tree this holiday season.

Toys for Tots and the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority hosted the “Stuff the Bus” event at the Toys for Tots headquarters in the Millcreek Mall plaza until 7:00 p.m. Friday night.

Anyone can donate new, unwrapped, nonviolent toys that will go straight to the Toys for Tots of Erie.

Each year, EMTA looks forward to helping Toys for Tots get more toys donated for the kids of Erie.

“You know, kids are our future. Every child needs a good holiday and they deserve a good holiday. So, EMTA really thought that we need to give back to the children.” said Erica Nowak, Marketing Manager at EMTA.

For each toy donated, you will receive a voucher for an Erie Otters game.

#Toys For Tots#Weather#Erie Otters#Emta#Fox#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
