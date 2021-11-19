ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

Human remains uncovered after house fire on E. Charles Street in Matthews

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators located human remains inside a home on the 800 block of East Charles Street after a house fire early Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, 23-year-old William Hartsock of Matthews was the victim of the deadly fire.

Matthews Police were called to the scene by Matthews Fire and EMS around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters from Matthews and Idlewild Fire Department were able to get the fire under control and extinguish it.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The investigation is active and ongoing.

