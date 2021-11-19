ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Village, TX

Foodie Friday: Snow & Waves Cafe

By Jay Marks
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week, the Foodie Friday team checked out a new, unique treat shop and eatery in Highland Village. Andre Khrul, who owns Snow & Waves Cafe with his brother David, said his family moved here earlier this year from Oregon, and they couldn’t find some of their favorite treats in the...

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Stroup: It’s always Christmas time

‘Twas a month before Christmas and just as before. It seemed way too soon to hang holiday décor. I’d barely boxed up ornaments from last year’s tree. Well maybe not really, but that’s how it felt to me. How could twelve months have passed by so quick. For the annual...
FESTIVAL
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Something to Muench on: Finding gratitude

Many years ago, when the kids were little, I saw a cute November craft project on Pinterest. I decided to implement it in our home. The project required me to cut a 5-foot tree shape out of a roll of brown construction paper…the trunk was beefy and the tree had at least a half dozen thick-to-thinner branches added to it so that this tree, when tacked up, took up a good portion of our one of our family room walls.
LIFESTYLE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Just the Facts: A time of Thanksgiving

As we begin this holiday season, I have been reflecting on the things I am most grateful for, family, friends, and good neighbors. Thanksgiving is a time to join with family and friends and give thanks for the blessings and freedoms that we enjoy every day. I am thankful for my loving family and so appreciative of the opportunity to serve as the mayor of our wonderful town.
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Highland Village, TX
State
Oregon State
Local
Texas Restaurants
State
Hawaii State
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Robson Ranch Rambler — November 2021

In my younger years, (aka decades ago) my peer group all felt the same way about cruises. As a friend put it then, cruises are for the “newly-wed, overfed, or nearly dead.”. Have cruises gotten better or as we baby boomers aged, have we become more enamored with them?. My...
LIFESTYLE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Men’s workout group mixes fitness, fellowship and faith

David Skelton and Drew Larson barely knew each other when they began working out together three years ago. An Alabama native who just moved to Flower Mound, Skelton was in the best shape of his life and dead set on starting a new chapter of F3, a national network of free, peer-led workouts for men that he was introduced to while living in Birmingham.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Original Christmas musical coming to DFW

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical is coming to North Texas in December, bringing a family-friendly experience to the Winspear Opera House in Dallas on Dec. 11. Inspired by the box set The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, the touring stage production is a spectacle of music and dance that transports audiences to the North Pole to glimpse the magical lives of Santa’s Scout Elves. The toe-tapping tale tells the story of one particularly impressive Scout Elf who must help his new human family remember the importance of Christmas cheer. Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and heartfelt moments that will bring the family together, the show has humor for both adults and children, and heartfelt moments that everyone will enjoy, said Director Sam Scalamoni.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Travel with Terri: Christmastime in Branson

In beautiful Branson, Missouri, experience world-famous live entertainment, thrilling attractions, outdoor beauty, delicious food and genuine Ozark hospitality that will make you feel right at home. Here, Christmas is honored with a little holiday magic. For years we have been going to Branson during the holidays making lasting memories with...
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shave Ice#Shaved Ice#Food Drink#Snow Waves Cafe#Foodie Friday#A A Bowl#Hawaiian#Dragon Fruit
The Cross Timbers Gazette

New York Pizza & Pints opens in Flower Mound

A New York-style pizza spot is currently holding a soft opening in Flower Mound. New York Pizza & Pints is now open at 2717 Cross Timbers Road, in the Kroger shopping center at the corner of FMs 1171 and 2499. Customers will soon be able to pair their New York-style slice with a variety of craft beers or a growler to-go. New York Pizza and Pints is also offering bruschetta, cheese bread, pepperoni sliders, specialty pizzas, salads, desserts and more.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Harvest Happenings — November 2021

Last month, the new CEO for FirstService Residential came to Argyle to visit Harvest. FirstService Residential is the management company for the Harvest Homeowners Association. The new CEO, David Diestel, has heard so much about Harvest that he had to come see it firsthand. For me and my team, it...
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Northlake Notes — November 2021

Fall is here and with it the march from the start of school to Christmas is in earnest. We’ve just finished Halloween and the early-bird decorators for Christmas are out mounting lights and getting those discounts on hiring the contractors to put up the lights. My column will be short...
NORTHLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Legal Talk Texas: Last-minute gift ideas

Christmas is rapidly approaching, and you are in a panic about what to get for that special someone. Rest assured that you are not alone. In 1864 General Sherman had not had time to go holiday shopping for his boss, President Abraham Lincoln. His solution was to wire Lincoln the following: “I beg to present you, as a Christmas gift, the City of Savannah, with 150 heavy guns and plenty of ammunition, and also about 25,000 bales of cotton.” Top that.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lovepacs addresses hunger during holidays

A nine-day Thanksgiving break may provide a respite from the rigors of schoolwork for some students. But for many others, it means nine days without the nutritional meals that are served at their schools. The thought of youngsters not eating during a holiday break prompted a group of families to...
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Flower Mound

A popular West Coast coffee shop chain is one major step closer to opening in Flower Mound. Oregon-based Dutch Bros Coffee — which also serves smoothies, freezes, teas and energy drinks — will build a new drive-thru coffee shop on the south side of FM 407, between Morriss Road and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a town news release. It’s expected to open this summer.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Foodie Friday: Sfereco River Walk

Well, fellow Flower Mounders… we’ve been waiting a long time for this moment and we are so happy to report that the first restaurant located in the River Walk at Central Park here in Flower Mound is officially open! And we couldn’t think of a more perfect restaurant than Sfereco to be the inaugural restaurant in this long-awaited development.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound teen collecting bikes to donate to foster homes

A Flower Mound teenager is seeking donations of new and gently used bicycles to donate to kids in foster homes for Christmas. Rohan Ahuja, a junior at Flower Mound High School, has launched a bike drive with Chosen Ones Foster & Adoptive Family Support, a Fort Worth-based nonprofit. Last year, Rohan’s uncle started a similar bike drive in Corpus Christi, and it impressed and motivated Rohan to start his own.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Hugo’s Lost Colony to open Monday in Highland Village

A new Tex-Mex restaurant will open next week in Highland Village. Hugo’s Lost Colony will open at 2420 Justin Road at 11 a.m. Monday, the restaurant announced this week. The new restaurant will be “a unique experience combining inspired Fresh-Mex cuisine, craft margaritas and endless celebrations,” the eatery’s Facebook page says. It’ll be open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. It’s located in the old Fresco’s Mexicana spot, which closed in August 2020.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Touring Chocolatier aims to be local sweet spot

There are three things Kay Thibodeaux loves – traveling, people and chocolate. Combine them and you have one of the area’s most unique businesses. Opening this month near the Harvest and Pecan Square communities in Northlake, The Touring Chocolatier will combine a chocolate factory, classroom and retail shop to produce, teach and serve everything chocolate. This is her first brick and mortar venture after being a cottage food producer for the past seven years here in Texas.
NORTHLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

River Walk restaurant opens

The first eatery on the Flower Mound River Walk’s Restaurant Row opened Monday. Sfereco, a “Spaghetti Western”-themed Italian restaurant, opened at 4 p.m. Monday. This is Sfereco’s third location, and is the first of five long-awaited eateries coming to Restaurant Row at the River Walk at Central Park. Sfereco offers...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy