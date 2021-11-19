Foodie Friday: Snow & Waves Cafe

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical is coming to North Texas in December, bringing a family-friendly experience to the Winspear Opera House in Dallas on Dec. 11. Inspired by the box set The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, the touring stage production is a spectacle of music and dance that transports audiences to the North Pole to glimpse the magical lives of Santa’s Scout Elves. The toe-tapping tale tells the story of one particularly impressive Scout Elf who must help his new human family remember the importance of Christmas cheer. Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and heartfelt moments that will bring the family together, the show has humor for both adults and children, and heartfelt moments that everyone will enjoy, said Director Sam Scalamoni.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO