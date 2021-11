Sparklite is the newest roguelite game available for download on iOS and Android devices that has just come out this past week. Sparklite takes place on the land of Geodia, a creative, mysterious land undergoing constant change. It’s filled with challenging brain teasing puzzles as well as exciting action packed gameplay. There are newly generated levels where players get to explore the landscape and use a wide range of weapons, gear, and gadgets to battle the evil mining industry trying to destroy the luscious environment. There are many more aspects to the game as well. Wield the power of the Sparklite to fight off monsters and titans, and build the trust of the villagers to gain a place of refuge in between missions.The vibrant and playful pixelated art style and an original soundtrack make Sparklite a work of art as well as a game.

