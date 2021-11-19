ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico agrees new, reduced IMF credit line worth $50 bln

MEXICO CITY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Mexico has agreed a new flexible credit line over two years with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth some $50 billion, the Washington-based fund said on Friday.

The previous credit line with the IMF was worth around $61 billion, and Mexico had expressed a desire to pursue a further reduction in the level of access at a mid-term review next year, the fund said in a statement.

