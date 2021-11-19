ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Stellantis to require all U.S. workers to be fully vaccinated

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – Stellantis NV will require all U.S. salaried non-represented employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan....

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Stock Market Nosedives After Reports Of New COVID-19 Variant

The stock market plummeted Friday following reports that a new, more contagious variant is rapidly spreading in South Africa and parts of Europe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), an index measuring 30 major U.S. corporations, dropped 2.32% immediately after markets opened Friday. The S&P index, which measures 500 of the largest publicly traded companies, fell 1.72%, while the NASDAQ, an index composed largely of technology firms, declined 1.71%.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Oil prices slide on concern about new COVID variant

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices recorded their steepest daily fall since July on Friday as a new COVID-19 variant spooked investors and added to concerns that a supply surplus could swell in the first quarter. Oil fell with global equities markets [MKTS/GLOB] on fears the variant, which Britain said scientists considered...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Stellantis#Reuters#Chrysler
Shore News Network

U.S. retail stocks slide on Black Friday as new virus worries arise

(Reuters) – Shares of U.S. department-store operators slid on Friday as the detection of a new coronavirus variant possibly resistant to existing vaccines compounded woes stemming from low in-store visits and thin holiday season inventories. Retailers have turned Black Friday, which kicks off the holiday shopping season, into a month-long...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Associated Press

US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will require essential, nonresident travelers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, to be fully vaccinated beginning on Jan. 22, the administration planned to announce. A senior administration official said the requirement, which the White House previewed in...
POTUS
Republic Monitor

Essential and Non-essential Foreign Travelers are Required to be Fully Vaccinated Upon Entering the U.S Boarders

President Joe Biden and his administration taking the first steps toward requiring all foreign travelers essential or non-essentials to be fully vaccinated upon entering any U.S. state effectively by January 22, a senior administration official said Tuesday. The 14-day Quarantine is Lifted but Foreign Nonessential Travelers are Required to be...
U.S. POLITICS
Crain's Detroit Business

Stellantis sets vaccine mandate for U.S. salaried employees

Stellantis is requiring all of its salaried, nonunion U.S. workers to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Jan. 5. Those who don't comply will be put on a 30-day unpaid leave of absence and could be subject to termination thereafter, the company said. Around 80 percent of the automaker's U.S....
HEALTH
Boston

Brazil surpasses U.S. in getting people fully vaccinated

RIO DE JANEIRO — Once a pandemic hot spot, Brazil has edged past the United States in fully vaccinating its people against the coronavirus, with over 60% of the Brazilian population fully immunized. The achievement contrasts with Brazil’s much derided handling of the pandemic under President Jair Bolsonaro, who refused...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Swiss expect slower economic growth as pandemic returns

ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 1.7% during the third quarter, the government said on Friday, as it braces for a further downturn from the widening COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing supply chain shortages. Growth between July and September, before the recent surge in coronavirus cases, decelerated from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Cryptocurrencies tumble as coronavirus variant shakes markets

LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin tumbled over 9% on Friday, dragging smaller tokens down, after the discovery of a new, potentially vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant saw investors dump riskier assets for the perceived safety of bonds, the yen and the dollar. Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, fell as much as 9.2% to $53,551,...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Market Down $200B as Wall Street Futures Tumble on Renewed COVID-19 Concerns

Bitcoin saw a six-week low beneath $55,000, most altcoins plummeted even more, and Wall Street futures contracts are down as well on new COVID-19 fears. The new COVID-19 variant coming from South Africa has brought more pain to all financial markets. As the futures contracts of the world’s most prominent stock indexes have slumped, the cryptocurrency space experienced a massive correction. Bitcoin dumped to a six-week low, while some altcoins saw double-digit price drops.
MARKETS
Shore News Network

WHO cautions against imposing travel restrictions due to new variant

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday cautioned countries against hastily imposing travel restrictions linked to the new B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19, saying they should take a “risk-based and scientific approach”. “At this point, implementing travel measures is being cautioned against,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

66K+
Followers
30K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy