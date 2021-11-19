ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Amari Cooper sidelined ahead of Chiefs game

By PJ Green, Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1Gfx_0d2C7kJH00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Dallas Cowboys face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, they will be without one of their leading receivers.

The team says it’s placed Cooper on the COVID-19 list, ruling him out for Sunday’s big game at Arrowhead Stadium, and casting his ability to play Thanksgiving against the Las Vegas Raiders in doubt.

Cooper has 44 catches, 583 receiving yards, and 5 touchdowns in the 2021 season.

Moving parts on healthy defense have Chiefs feeling confident ahead of Cowboys game

This leaves Dallas without one of their premier weapons on offense against a Chiefs defense that has allowed less than 250 passing yards in the past three games.

WRs Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, and Noah Brown will likely step up in his absence.

Star WR CeeDee Lamb now leads the dynamic offense in receiving yards with 726 yards 6 TDs; TE Dalton Schultz is behind Cooper with 438 receiving yards and 3 TDs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys Game#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#Wr#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Here’s How Many Games Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Will Miss

On Friday afternoon, Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper was placed on the COVID list, putting his status against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in jeopardy. It has now been confirmed that Cooper has indeed tested positive for the virus. Because he is unvaccinated, he will have to miss the next two games.
NFL
KSN News

Kansas City Chiefs player gives back to his community through food drive

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward distributed food boxes at the Boys & Girls Club-Southwest in McComb, Mississippi on Tuesday. The Mississippi native handed out turkeys and produce to nearly 300 families through the Ward Foundation. “It takes a lot of hard work, a lot of effort, a lot of faith, […]
MCCOMB, MS
On3.com

Dak Prescott makes promise following loss to the Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys came into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs sporting a 7-2 record and fresh off a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons, but that same Cowboys squad didn’t show up on the field against the Chiefs. The product on the field certainly wasn’t the same as last week’s, and that led to an ugly 19-9 loss at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Amari Cooper gets brutally honest on 2018 trade from Raiders to Cowboys

The Week 12 Thanksgiving clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders will feature several intriguing storylines to watch, including it being wide receiver Amari Cooper’s first career game against his former team. Cooper spent four seasons with the Raiders before being traded to the Cowboys over the 2018...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Amari Cooper to miss multiple Dallas Cowboys games, per report

Amari Cooper won’t be suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. And the former Alabama wide receiver will be sitting out on Thanksgiving Day, too. On Friday, Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which means he will be required to miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he’s also going to miss Thursday’s matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders because he tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, according to a report from ESPN’s Todd Archer.
NFL
SportsGrid

Amari Cooper is out Sunday for the Cowboys

Amari Cooper will miss the game Sunday for the Cowboys due to being placed in the COVID-19 protocols, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Cooper tested positive for the virus and will be forced to miss the game Sunday in Kansas City and the one on Thanksgiving versus the Raiders. Cooper is unvaccinated.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Amari Cooper To Miss Sunday’s Game In Kansas City

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys reported on their website that wide receiver Amari Cooper would miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs in Kansas City. Cooper has been placed on the COVID-19 list, automatically ruling him out for Sunday’s game. He could also “likely miss” the Thanksgiving game against...
NFL
KSN News

KSN News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy