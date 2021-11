After a two-year hiatus, the Golden State Warriors are back to being the talk of the town. Sitting atop the league at 14–2, with the two losses by a combined seven points, Stephen Curry and the Warriors are absolutely on fire. They average 113.9 PTS/G which is first in the league, and their offensive rating is 113, good for second in the league. They allow 100.9 PTS/G, the second best in the league, while boasting 100.1 defensive rating which is first. 11 of their 14 wins were by double digits, including a 26-point blow out against a hot Chicago team a few games before an 18-point win in Brooklyn against the Nets. Long story short, Golden State is dominant on both ends.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO