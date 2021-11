The one thing the 3-6 Seattle Seahawks can hang their hat on coming off their Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers is the play of their defense. Though Seattle had a very rough start to the season on that side of the ball, the defensive unit has turned things around over the past six games. That was especially evident last Sunday when the Seahawks held the Packers to just a field goal through the first 50 minutes of clock time, and don’t forget that Green Bay is led by three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who just so happens to be the reigning winner of that award.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO