Statement of the Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board

The Civilian Oversight Board met in closed session on November 18, 2021 to discuss the status and next steps related to the hiring process for the position of Independent Police Monitor. The hiring process resulted in two highly qualified candidates for the position of the Independent Police Monitor. One candidate has now withdrawn from the process. The process will continue with public interviews of the remaining candidate, Byron Bishop, to help the Board determine whether to extend an offer or to start the hiring process over. Although only one candidate remains, no hiring decision has been made, and community input remains vital to the Board’s decision.

In the coming weeks, the Board will conduct a closed session interview with the remaining candidate, conducted by the Board Chair and Vice Chair and representatives of three community organizations. A video recording of that interview will be made available to the public before the full Board meets to make a final decision, which the Board intends to complete in December.

The Chair of the Civilian Oversight Board is Keetra Burnette and the Vice Chair is Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores. The Board is an independent City body made up of eleven members and two alternate members who are residents of the City of Madison. It was created by the Madison Common Council in 2020 with the goal of improving civilian oversight of the Madison Police Department. Inquiries to the Board may be directed to pcob@cityofmadison.com.