ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Community Garden Gift Basket Raffle

fishersisland.net
 7 days ago

The garden is going to have a...

fishersisland.net

Comments / 0

Related
bigrapidsnews.com

17 gardening gifts for the plant-lovers in your life

It’s safe to say green is the new black: With everything that’s been going on in the world over the last year and a half or so, people have been cooped up in their homes. And we don’t think it’s a coincidence that more people have since turned to gardening as a way to escape. Hey, if they’re stuck at home, at least they have something to tend to instead of just sitting around on the couch all day watching TV.
GARDENING
Daily Californian

Members of Ashby Community Garden raise funds to preserve garden

Members of the Ashby Community Garden are working to preserve the garden after its east lot was put up for sale in September. According to founder Nora Shourd, the garden, located in southwest Berkeley, was created by local activists in 2004 to provide a public space for people to grow vegetables, conduct food swap events and hold classes and workshops.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Progress

Orange Baptist Church joins Healthy Community Action Team with community garden

The Orange Healthy Community Action Team (Orange HCAT) recently welcomed a new partner organization. Orange Baptist Church (OBC) joined the efforts of the Orange HCAT in August 2021. Since joining, this valued partner has established and dedicated a community harvest garden in which all produce will be donated to those in need.
ORANGE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gift Basket#Gardening#Goodies#Charity
Racine County Eye

Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency Hosts Holiday Food Basket Program

The Racine and Kenosha Community Action Agency (RKCAA) will be hosting its annual Holiday Food Basket Program during the 2021 holidays. This program operates in conjunction with The Racine County Food Bank, the City of Racine, Racine County, labor, civic groups, churches, schools, and businesses in the area. The program was started to ensure food security for those during the holiday season.
RACINE, WI
UPMATTERS

Delta County veterans gifted holiday food baskets

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The holidays can often be a time of hardship for many. To help lift some spirits and thank them for their service, the Community Foundation for Delta County gave out Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets to local veterans on Tuesday. “They’re very appreciative. We see a...
DELTA COUNTY, MI
Indiana Daily Student

LIFEDesigns builds community garden in response to the pandemic

A local nonprofit organization is working to construct a Bloomington community garden to provide improved services to their group home residents during the pandemic. LIFEDesigns supports people with disabilities through housing, education and therapy. They have services focusing on behavior, health care and general assistance to make sure that residents at the group home are learning different social skills and making healthy decisions as independently as possible.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
News-Herald.com

Painesville Community Garden volunteers to hold planning session

The next Painesville Community Garden planning session will be held at 10 a.m., Nov. 20, at Elm Street Elementary School, 585 Elm St., which is also the garden site. The team of volunteers is seeking more help and they will be breaking up into teams: Garden design and build; garden organization and planning; publicity and outreach; and fundraising.
PAINESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Charities
Food & Wine

5 Great Gifts for the Budding Gardener

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Ten years ago, Paula Sutton left her glamorous London life and job in fashion publishing to move to Hill House in Norfolk with her family. Dispatches from her beautiful country home quickly turned into aspirational aesthetic content for her blog, Hill House Vintage, which features Sutton's unique mix of modern and vintage pieces and, of course, her unmistakable talent for gardening.
GARDENING
Seattle Times

Garden gifts 20201: Top picks for gardeners and plant parents

Thrill the gardeners, plant parents and outdoor entertainers on your list this Christmas or Hanukkah with gifts that will get them digging in the dirt and enjoying time outdoors. Here are our picks for the top garden gifts for the 2021 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
Tree Hugger

Gifts You Can Make From Your Garden

As gardeners, we are uniquely able to come up with a range of home-grown gifts that are far more personal and meaningful than gifts bought at a store. To help you see how you can brighten up someone's day without looking far beyond your own garden, here are some ideas.
GARDENING
wrangellsentinel.com

Community garden board surveys public interest

The Wrangell community garden has seen better days. Its board members believe it can see those days - plus a little more - again. A survey was recently posted online to gauge interest from the community in revitalizing the garden. So far, 40 people have responded, and three have said they want to be on the board.
WRANGELL, AK
The Ledger

Choosing gifts for gardeners is easy

The winter holidays can be a fretful time, and the pressures of gift-giving often contribute considerable angst. If the folks on your list are gardeners, however, you can relax. Don’t, however, bestow plants: Longtime readers are aware of the perils of presenting plants as gifts unless they’re clearly intended to be disposed of following the holiday season.
GARDENING
The Denver Gazette

Year-Round Gardening: Holiday gift ideas for the gardeners on your list

We are so fortunate to have six locally owned and operated garden centers in Colorado Springs. These stores are a great source of gifts, practical garden tools and supplies, and whimsical home and garden décor. While these stores carry the basic garden tools and supplies, each has some unique gift ideas. I visited these stores to see what treasures each might yield.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WTOV 9

Brooke senior helps fill Community Bread Basket coffers

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — More than $11,000 has found its way to the Community Bread Basket in Weirton, thanks to the big heart and great efforts of a Brooke High School senior. "What I did was I went to local businesses asking for donations and used those donations to make...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
Minot Daily News

Gift ideas for bird watchers, gardeners

Give a gift that provides beauty, entertainment, and health benefits throughout the year. With the recent increase in people gardening and bird watching, what could be more perfect than a gift that supports both interests?. Birds visiting feeders, munching on the coneflower seeds in the garden and perching in the...
ANIMALS
newschain

12 gardening gifts for the green-fingered

Gardening gifts should take centre stage for your green-fingered loved ones, whether they’ve only just taken up the hobby, or are seasoned horticulturists in need of inspiration. Here are a dozen gift ideas for your gardening friends and family. For the houseplant fan…. 1. b.for soft air pot (£12.99, Elho;...
GARDENING
tomahawkleader.com

Northwoods Community Garden ‘Grow the Garden’ fundraising campaign underway

RHINELANDER – The Northwoods Community Garden Board has launched its Grow The Garden campaign, where funds donated from Nov. 15 through Dec. 15 will be used to advance the continued success of the garden and create additional opportunities for residents, Nicolet College said in a release. Construction started on the...
GARDENING
thedesertreview.com

Brawley seniors bloom with community garden project

BRAWLEY – Tucked away in an unassuming corner of the Brawley Senior Center lies a trove awaiting sprouting treasures to blossom, a garden which has come to fruition after about a decade in the making. That is what coordinators and supporters have said about the recently rejuvenated Brawley Senior Citizens...
BRAWLEY, CA
NOLA.com

Garden tips: How to find the freshest trees, and a great gift for area gardeners

YULE TREE TIPS: Make sure the Christmas tree you choose is fresh. Needles should be bright green and should not fall excessively if the tree is shaken. Needles and branches should be pliable. For the freshest tree, take the family out to one of the local Christmas tree farms and cut your own. To locate a Christmas tree farm close to you, go to www.southernchristmastrees.org/LA-Farms.html.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy