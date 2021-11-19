ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House Calls on Russia to De-Escalate Tensions With Ukraine

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Friday called on Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine, saying it has raised its concerns about Moscow's military buildup directly. "We also continue to have serious concerns about Russian military activities and harsh rhetoric...

AFP

On Ukraine frontline, soldiers vow 'worthy response' to Russia

Hands on his machinegun, a Ukrainian soldier scans the grey steppe towards the positions of pro-Russian separatists in his country's war-scarred east. Armed with a Kalashnikov rifle, another Ukrainian soldier takes part in a shooting exercise a few kilometres away from Zhura's position.
MILITARY
New York Post

Biden ‘concerned’ over alleged pro-Russia coup plot in Ukraine, likely to call Putin

President Joe Biden said Friday that he’s concerned about an alleged pro-Russia coup plot in Ukraine and that he’s likely to call Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss allegations made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “I am concerned. Look, we support Ukraine’s territorial integrity. We support Ukraine’s ability to govern...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Says 'All Options' on the Table Over Russian Troop Buildup Near Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - All options are on the table in how to respond to Russia's "large and unusual" troop buildup near Ukraine's border, and the NATO alliance will decide on the next move following consultations next week, the State Department's top U.S. diplomat for European affairs said on Friday. "As...
MILITARY
Reuters

Q+A What is the risk of a war between Russia and Ukraine?

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russian troop movements near Ukraine have drawn concern from Kyiv and the United States that it might be considering attacking its neighbour. Here is a look at some of the questions that raises. WHAT ARE THE TWO SIDES SAYING ABOUT THE RISK OF CONFLICT?. Russia denies...
POLITICS
Army Times

Will Russia invade Ukraine?

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian and Western officials are worried that a Russian military buildup near Ukraine could signal plans by Moscow to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor. The Kremlin insists it has no such intention and has accused Ukraine and its Western backers of making the claims to cover up their own allegedly aggressive designs.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Russia, Ukraine Both Hold Combat Drills Amid Heightened Tensions

Russia and Ukraine both held military exercises on November 24 amid rising tensions prompted by reports of a large Russian military buildup near the Ukrainian border that raised fears of a possible invasion. Russia staged military drills in the Black Sea, south of Ukraine, saying it needed to sharpen the...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Will inflation drive Vladimir Putin's escalation in Ukraine?

Will rising inflation rates motivate Vladimir Putin to launch a new military offensive against Ukraine?. The question bears serious attention. After all, Putin appears increasingly concerned about the impact of inflation on the economy and his popularity. The Russian president has just requested amendments to parliamentary legislation to boost the minimum wage by 8.6% in 2022. The Russian labor ministry estimates this will cost an additional $410 million. As shown in the TradingEconomics.com chart below, Russia's inflation rate has steadily increased over the year, now approaching 9%. In part driven by a poor harvest, the inflation rate for food is approaching 11% . This hurts Russian families and undermines Putin's central political narrative — namely that he can provide both sustained order and improvements to living standards.
BUSINESS
foreigndesknews.com

NATO Chief Warns Russia Against ‘further Provocation’ Amid Ukraine Tensions

The Nato secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, has cautioned Moscow against “any further provocation or aggressive actions” following warnings by US officials that Russia could be preparing to a launch a winter offensive in Ukraine. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said last week that Russia had amassed nearly 100,000 soldiers near...
POLITICS
wearebreakingnews.com

The US, The EU And NATO Call On Putin To Lower The Tension Before The Deployment Of Troops On The Border With Ukraine

“I do not think that Lukasehenko is doing what he is doing without the support of Russia. Does it have to do with Ukraine? It could be. I am not in the details of the talks between Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, and I do not want to judge his intentions, but if the US says what it says, it must have reasons. ” This is how the head of diplomacy, Josep Borrell, expressed himself on Monday about the Russian military operations on the border with Ukraine and the fear expressed by the White House of a hypothetical Russian incursion on Ukrainian soil: “After the last military exercises in the borders, the Russian troops left a detachment with an important quantity of material for a rapid deployment. And this worries us equally. “
U.S. POLITICS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Macron, Putin discuss de-escalating Belarus border tensions

BRUSSELS — French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin talked on the phone Monday about the need for de-escalating the tensions around the growing migrant pressure on the European Union’s borders with Belarus, Mr. Marcon’s office said. In the almost two-hour talk, they also agreed upon the “need...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Deploys Commandos to Belarus as Migrant Crisis, Ukraine Tensions Spark Western Fears

Russia has orchestrated the deployment of special operations troops to the northern border of Belarus to see how sudden surges of migrants to the area are straining neighboring NATO countries' ability to respond, a source familiar with local governments' assessments tells U.S. News – the latest development in Moscow's troubling campaign of destabilization against Europe.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Allies Are Warning Russia Against New Military Escalation, Kyiv Says

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine and its Western allies have stepped up diplomatic efforts to warn Russia against launching a new military attack on Ukraine by spelling out the consequences of doing so, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday. Speaking on his return from a trip to Washington, Kuleba accused Russia...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Yermak Assured of 'Ironclad' U.S. Support in Call With Sullivan - Tweet

KYIV (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine's presidential office Andriy Yermak on Friday said he received assurances of "ironclad support" in a call with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials have raised the alarm in recent weeks over what they say are unusual Russian troop...
POLITICS
AFP

Zelensky warns Ukraine 'entirely prepared' if Russia attacks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Russia was sending "very dangerous" signals with troop movements on the border, warning that his military was ready to push back any offensive. He also claimed Kiev had uncovered a coup plot involving Russian citizens, but did not give full details. His warning came as Western governments raise worries over Russian troop movements on Ukraine's border, with Washington saying it has "real concerns" over the troop build-up. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned that "if Russia uses force against Ukraine, that will have costs, that will have consequences".
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Shale Oil's Slower Investment Sparks New Tension With White House

(Reuters) - As the Biden administration and allies scramble to deliver more oil to market through stockpile releases, shale producers are tapping the brakes on reinvestment, according to new data, a sign of the widening split between U.S. oil companies and Washington. That restraint has become the latest friction point...
POTUS

