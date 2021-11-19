ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Clapton is Upset With How the Media Has Treated Him Lately

By ebanas
wmmr.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Clapton has been no stranger to headlines lately due to his stances against various coronavirus pandemic measures, from lockdowns to vaccine mandates. However, he seems to have taken issue with the media reaction to, and coverage of, his controversial stances. Clapton recently chatted with noted anti-vaxxer Robert F....

Related
Rolling Stone

Eric Clapton’s Tour Opener Dropped Out After Rocker Compared Lockdown to Slavery

Eric Clapton’s friends and collaborators discuss the rock legend’s anti-lockdown stance — and defend him against allegations of racism — in a new report. Following a string of anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown tracks, Rolling Stone detailed Clapton’s descent from just speaking about his vaccine skepticism to actually bankrolling it.  Clapton’s associates are similarly perplexed by his recent stance, with many labeling Clapton as largely apolitical. “He’s the anti-Bono,” Clapton’s former label manager Bill Oakes told the Washington Post. “He is the epitome of someone who is there for the music, and he’s never rubbed shoulders with world leaders and never wanted to.” The Rolling...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
guitar.com

Robert Cray on cutting ties with Eric Clapton: “I’d rather not associate with somebody who’s on the extreme and being so selfish”

Former friend of Eric Clapton, the guitarist Robert Cray, has discussed cutting ties with the musician, after unsuccessfully attempting to understand his extreme views on COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccines. Cray’s comments come from a new essay in The Washington Post, which examines how Clapton’s former friends are reacting to his...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Eric Clapton Turns to Anti-Vaxx Kingpin RFK Jr. to Bash ‘Rolling Stone’

Eric Clapton teamed up with anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to bemoan Covid-19 mandates and Rolling Stone’s scathing articles about him in his first interview in a while — outside of statements posted to Telegram. Posted last week on Kennedy’s The Defender site, the interview features Clapton talking about how the last few years have been a “buzzsaw” for him, both from a commercial standpoint as well as personally. “Over the last year, there’s been a lot of disappearing, a lot of dust around with people moving away quite quickly, and it does kind of refine the kind of friendships I have,”...
MUSIC
Houston Chronicle

What happened to Eric Clapton?

Robert Cray was stunned when he first heard "Stand and Deliver." Eric Clapton, his onetime musical hero, who became a mentor and friend, had released his first protest song in 56 years of recording. Only it wasn't about George Floyd or global warming. Clapton's midtempo shuffle, a collaboration with Van Morrison released in December, went full anti-lockdown, taking aim at the government for trying to control a global pandemic by temporarily shuttering restaurants, gyms and concert halls.
MUSIC
MarketRealist

Sir Paul McCartney Finally Regained Rights to Most Beatles Songs

The ownership history of the Beatles song catalog is confusing and includes stakeholders like Sir Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, and Yoko Ono. Who owns the rights to the Beatles songs now?. Article continues below advertisement. McCartney regained rights to most Beatles songs in 2017. In 2017, McCartney got back the...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Reggae Music#Rock Guitar#Hard Rock#The New York Times#The Washington Post
Washington Post

How did the Beatles do it? Paul McCartney is finally telling us.

The basics of the Beatles story are a matter of public record — cynical John meets happy-go-lucky Paul, then George and, later, Ringo join a group that cranks out song after song for an all too brief period, then the world’s greatest hit-making machine explodes in a welter of personal and business squabbles. And yet, as Adam Gopnik pointed out in a 2016 New Yorker article, “something mysterious remains, and that mysterious thing, as always in the lives of artists, is how they did what they did.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MusicRadar.com

"There were guitar players weeping, they had to mop the floor up. He was piling it on, solo after solo" – how Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton changed guitar forever

It’s 1 October 1966 and Cream are playing at the Central London Polytechnic in Regent Street. Eric Clapton had left John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers in July, and since teaming up with bassist Jack Bruce and drummer Ginger Baker, Cream seemed invincible. That three already well-established musicians should form a band was...
ROCK MUSIC
Reuters

Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley guitars hit the auction block

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Over 900 items from some of the world's biggest music stars including Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley, Madonna and Michael Jackson are hitting the auction block in New York this week. The top lot is an acoustic guitar Clapton owned and played on stage during...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton shares how he dealt with his 4-year-old son’s death

Eric Clapton’s son Conor Clapton tragically died in 1991 after accidentally falling out of the window of a 53rd-floor apartment in New York City. The harrowing incident was the inspiration behind Clapton’s popular song, ‘Tears in Heaven‘ and also caused the singer to isolate himself from the rest of the world while he processed the heartbreaking tragedy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ultimate Classic Rock

Eric Clapton Accuses ‘Rolling Stone’ of Running a ‘Slur Campaign’

Eric Clapton accused Rolling Stone of running a “slur campaign” against him because of his controversial views on COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown mandates. The guitarist spoke to prominent anti-vax advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for an interview featured on his website, the Defender. “Over the past year, there’s been a lot of disappearing, you know — little dust around with people moving away quite quickly,” Clapton said. “And it has, for me, refined the kind of friendships I have.” He added that the “mainstream media turning” on him has made the last few years especially difficult.
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

Eric Clapton’s COVID Song Ended Friendship With Robert Cray

Bluesman Robert Cray confirms that he's ended his friendship with Eric Clapton over the anti-lockdown song “Stand and Deliver.”. Cray said he's gone as far as to delete the email conversation that resulted in his cancelation of plans to tour with Clapton, because it upset him so much. He's now part of a growing list of acquaintances who've stopped talking to Clapton over his reaction to the pandemic, the Washington Post reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Classic Rock 105.1

35 Years Ago: Eric Clapton Begins Backing Away From the ’80s on ‘August’

August brought bad news for fans of Eric Clapton's celebrated '70s-era rootsy blues records, since Phil Collins was still producing his music. The good news? Tom Dowd, who played such a huge role in those '70s-era rootsy blues records, was also on hand. Released on Nov. 24, 1986, the album...
MUSIC
Gear Patrol

Here's Your Chance to Own Eric Clapton's Rolex

Eric Clapton loves him some Rolex. (And some Patek, but we're talking about Rolex.) So much so, in fact, that his collection is perhaps one of the most notable in the world. (I don't even know what's in it at the moment, but I feel comfortable making that grand, sweeping statement because I've seen some of the lots that have come up for auction over the years from his collection, and they're kinda nuts: All manner of vintage Daytonas and complicated, offbeat stuff. Rock star shit.)
BEAUTY & FASHION

