Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — A Texas judge declared a mistrial Friday in the first murder case against a man charged with killing18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span, but prosecutors vowed to continue to pursue convictions. Judge Raquel Jones issued the ruling when a jury deadlocked...

Mary Brooks
