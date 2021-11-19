ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

OPP start their annual Festive RIDE campaign

By Steph Crosier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOntario Provincial Police across the province are informing drivers and holiday participants that their annual Festive RIDE campaign has officially kicked off. Thursday evening was the first night the OPP were out on the roads establishing roadblocks and checking vehicles for impaired drivers. The campaign continues until Jan. 3,...

