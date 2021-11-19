OPP start their annual Festive RIDE campaign

STANTON (CBSLA) — A man has been taken into custody by Orange County sheriff’s deputies who were searching a Stanton neighborhood for a possibly armed suspect Authorities say a man who was reportedly armed ran into a home 12100 block of Leafwood at about 9:30 a.m. The man had apparently had an argument with a family member before running off and entering another home he does not live in. SWAT has been called out to #Stanton as a search continues for a man possibly armed and hiding in the neighborhood. The general area is Briarwood and Chapman @cbsla #cbsla #swat pic.twitter.com/8enHj5MOii — michele gile (@michelegiletv) November 24, 2021 The area of Briarwood and Chapman was closed to traffic, and drivers were told to avoid the area. Deputies searched the neighborhood with a helicopter and police dogs. The suspect was found hiding behind plywood in a home a few doors down at about 12:15 p.m. He was unarmed when arrested.

STANTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO