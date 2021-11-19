Roughly 160 goats will help clear weeds in Albuquerque preserve

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next time you venture out to the Candelaria Nature Preserve, you might see a goat or two doing yard work. It’s part of a new strategy to reduce species of weeds in the area. For several weeks, roughly 160 goats will be used in several large fields to clear out the foliage. They will also ‘naturally’ fertilize the preserve as they move along.

“Goats love weeds,” said Dave Simon in a news release, director of the city’s Parks & Recreation Department. “They would rather eat brush and weeds than grass because they are browsers, not grazers like cattle. Goats are part of a more earth-friendly strategy to restore and manage Candelaria Nature Preserve.”

According to a news release from One Albuquerque, using goats avoids the use of herbicides, heavy equipment and decreases soil disturbance in habitat restoration areas. They say the herd will be rotated among 1/4-acre areas, beginning in the east field along the ditch trail, and then moved to other fields. Goats can be seen by looking west from the Duranes Lateral.

The goats will be supplied by Galloping Goats. For more information, visit cabq.gov/candelaria-nature-preserve .

