Animals

The Power of Horses

historycolorado.org
 6 days ago

Horses, humans, and history come together in an exciting new exhibition on the first floor of the History Colorado Center. The Power of Horses...

www.historycolorado.org

Fauquier Times-Democrat

Horse briefs

Doug Payne will conduct a two-part jumping clinic Nov. 20 to 21 in Hume. The highest-placed American event rider at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, Payne will teach levels ranging from intro to preliminary. He’ll work on show jumping exercises on Saturday and cross-country skills on Sunday. An indoor arena is available for one or both days if the weather requires it.
ANIMALS
kingsburyjournal.com

Letting wild horses run free

The Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary is situated on 11,000 acres in Hot Springs. Over 500 horses live on the vast, windswept prairieland, surrounded by mountains with enormous trees. The sanctuary is one of America’s greatest private wilderness areas. There are American, Choctaw, Spanish and Curly herds. The sanctuary is...
ANIMALS
TheHorse.com

Low-Grade Laminitis in Horses

Can a horse have low-grade laminitis for several months without being detected by your farrier? Dr. Vern Dryden answers. This podcast is an excerpt from our Ask The Horse Live Q&A, “Laminitis: Prevention, Detection, and Treatment.” Listen to the full recording here. About the Expert:. Vern Dryden. DVM, CJF, APF.
LEXINGTON, KY
Post Register

Wild horse gathering planned

About 4o wild horses are expected to be culled from the Challis wild horse herd management area for the Bureau of Land Management’s their wild horse and burro program and to reduce the herd size. Horses will be gathered with bait and water traps, according to Heather Tiel-Nelson of the...
CHALLIS, ID
State
Colorado State
carolinasportsman.com

Horse Shoe buck

My name is Eric Bell and on 11/13/21 I was fortunate enough to harvest the buck of my lifetime in Iredell County, N.C. I’ve hunted this 22 acre tract of family property since I was 16 and have watched the health of the heard increase year by year with proper maintenance but never had a trophy of this size shown up until this sept.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Daily Star

Horse packing in years past

A few days ago, when the rain continued to fall and there was nothing much to do, I was checking my e-mails and discovered a video on the Savage Arms site. It was quite informative, but at the end several other videos caught my attention. One was a caribou hunt on horseback in the northern part of British Columbia. As I watched, it brought back many wonderful memories from my past.
ANIMALS
TheHorse.com

Michigan Horse Confirmed With EHV-4

On Nov. 16 an attending veterinarian confirmed a positive EHV-4 test for a 5-year-old Warmblood gelding at a boarding facility in Ingham County, Michigan. The affected horse began showing clinical signs, which included fever and mild nasal discharge on Nov. 11. Horses visiting the facility for a riding clinic the...
MICHIGAN STATE
coolsandiegosights.com

Bronze horse greets motorists in Bonita!

Earlier this year, a life-size bronze horse sculpture debuted in front of the Greg Cox Civic Complex in Bonita. I saw it for the first time when I walked down Bonita Road last weekend. The horse sculpture has the unusual title WR This Cats Smart. It’s the name of an...
BONITA, CA
Indiana Gazette

4-Her honored at horse show

Paige Almes, Indiana County 4-H horse project member, was honored during the State 4-H Horse Show for completing Levels 3 and 4 of the Pennsylvania Horsemanship Skills Program. This testing program encourages youths to develop halter and riding skills with one horse to ever-increasing difficulty levels. Members are evaluated by...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
deltanews.tv

MS HORSE ADOPTION

Muleshoe Ranch in Black Hawk, MS is having an open house on November 27th to meet and greet horses that are available for adoption. Ashley Renee has the story on what you need to know before considering adopting a horse.
ANIMALS
Newnan Times-Herald

If you bring a horse to school …

If you bring a horse to school, students are going to get a hands-on experience many have never had. That’s what happened when Roberta Prince – 4-H program assistant at the UGA Coweta Extension Office – and Kailey Prince recently visited Ruth Hill Elementary School with their American Quarter Horse, Double Dose of Hot Shot.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WHYY

The Last Diving Horse in America

For decades, Atlantic City’s Steel Pier featured High Diving Horses, a death-defying boardwalk stunt that featured the animals jumping from platforms as high as 40 feet into a water tank, straddled by a trained “diving girl”. While many spectators flocked to the pier to marvel at the show, it was eventually deemed a cruel sport and shut down after public outcry in the late 1970s. When the last remaining Steel Pier Diving Horse, Gamal, went on the auction block, animal rescue advocate CYNTHIA BRANIGAN gained a new friend – an animal that would soon trust her and leave a lasting impact on her life and work. She joins us to discuss her new book, The Last Diving Horse in America: Rescuing Gamal and Other Animals – Lessons in Living and Loving.
ANIMALS
TheHorse.com

Poll: Body Clipping Horses

Tell us more about your answer in the comments below! Users must be logged in to their free account on TheHorse.com to comment. I do a bib clip on my horse each winter as I do lots of riding. I wouldn’t do this however, he does get quite wet with sweat. He is blanketed because of the loss of hair. He wears a lightweight blanket and is quite comfortable.
ANIMALS
outsidemagazine

What You Missed: Deb Haaland Orders Removal of Offensive Names on Federal Land

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. Welcome to What You Missed, our daily digest of breaking news and topical perspectives from across the outdoor world. You can also get this news delivered to your email inbox six days a week by signing up for the What You Missed newsletter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
sportswar.com

That rule is absolute horse shit

Ulrey was obviously going to have a takedown and the GW guy extended himself to touch the floor off the mat. Why on earth would you reward that by not awarding points?
COMBAT SPORTS
TheHorse.com

Stretching Dollars to Stretch Horse Pastures

Horses are expensive. In fact, every part of them is expensive, from feed to shoes to barns to pastures. As an agronomist for the University of Kentucky, I’ve spent the last 11 years making recommendations on pasture improvements. But as a new farm owner, I’ve suddenly found myself facing the same struggles as many other farm managers and want to share how I have balanced what the experts say with what reality gives us. Today’s topic…fall nitrogen fertilizer.
AGRICULTURE
Times-Journal

Meet Trigger the therapy mini horse

Trigger is a miniature horse, used as a therapy horse at Therapy Junction in Fort Payne. This type of therapy is known as hippotherapy. Lori Gufstason, a physical therapist at Therapy Junction, is the caretaker of Trigger. Gufstason has a ranch where she can accommodate Trigger’s needs. Hippotherapy is a...
FORT PAYNE, AL
TheHorse.com

Horse Poop as a Home Heating Source?

According to Italian researchers, horse manure could be a clean and efficient biofuel—provided scientists can determine how to dry it out first. Stored feces and manure contain high quantities of water—80% and 66%, respectively—which is far too much for the biomass to burn well. When the raw material is dry, though, it creates such a high-producing energy source that it might be worth investing the energy to dry the piles and combust them in a furnace, said Luca Da Lio, in the University of Padova’s Department of Industrial Engineering, in Italy.
PETS

