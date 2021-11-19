ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Pritzker, Biden weigh in on Rittenhouse verdict

By WTVO
 6 days ago

(WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and President Joe Biden were among those responding to the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse by a Kenosha jury on Friday.

In a statement, Pritzker said, “Carrying a loaded gun into a community 20 miles from your home and shooting unarmed citizens in fundamentally wrong. It’s a tragedy that the court could not acknowledge that basic fact.

“26-year-old Anthony Huber and 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum, a father, had their whole lives ahead of them. They deserved to be alive today. They deserve justice.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to all who loved them. We must do better than this,” Pritzker said.

President Biden said, “While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken. I ran on a promise to bring Americans together, because I believe that what unites us is far greater than what divides us. I know that we’re not going to heal our country’s wounds overnight, but I remain steadfast in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, with fairness and dignity, under the law.

“I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy. The White House and Federal authorities have been in contact with Governor Evers’s office to prepare for any outcome in this case, and I have spoken with the Governor this afternoon and offered support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety.”

Rittenhouse was found Not Guilty on all counts against him for killing Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, after they pursued him during a violent Black Lives Matter riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The officer who shot Blake was cleared of charges in the shooting, after it was determined that Blake was armed with a knife and refused to comply with officers’ orders.

Kenosha determined that the rioting cost the city $50 million in destruction of property to buildings and approximately 100 businesses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 7

Pat McCarthy
6d ago

Why are all the Democratic Politicians weighing in against the American justice system after this ruiling? Once again Democratic leaders are fuling racial divisiveness at a time when calm and rational tones are needed. If people are harmed due to such rehtoric, they must be held accountable by any and all means.

Reply
6
Pat McCarthy
6d ago

JB is painting Joseph Rosenbaum as being a law abidung citizen, as he had been released from his latest arrest just hours prior to his fatal confrontation with Kyle. Rosenbaum was an absentee father, continually in trouble with the law, drug abuser... Sounds like a great Democrat.

Reply
5
Trixie Ann
6d ago

Mr. Pritzker you need to watch the trial and get some facts. By the way media coverage doesn't beat live coverage and evidence.

Reply
3
 

