It's a tale as old as modern medicine: kids hate getting shots. As a result, parents and medical professionals must sweeten the deal for the sake of the health and wellbeing of the youth. Doctors offices will stockpile glittering stickers, parents will make promises of candy or cherished fast food. Now that children ages 5-11 have been approved to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, University Health is taking the "sting out of the shot" with pet therapy at their Wonderland of America's vaccination site.

