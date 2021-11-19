ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khalil Mack’s season over; Bears’ linebacker will have foot surgery

By Scott Leber
 6 days ago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Bears will go the remaining eight games of their season without linebacker Khalil Mack. He’s being shut down for the season with a foot injury.

Matt Nagy told reporters Friday afternoon that Mack will have surgery next week. The Bears had given Mack the last two games off plus the bye week in hopes that Mack would return this season, but it became clear the injury wasn’t going to permit Mack to play.

“With him it’s been the last several weeks just trying to, trying to get right,” said Nagy. “We did everything as far as trying to attack it the right way with him. I know he’s put a lot of time and energy in trying to get back and see where things are at, but this is where we’re at.”

In seven games this season, Mack recorded six sacks and 15 solo tackles.

