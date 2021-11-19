ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

PM Update: Widespread freeze tonight ahead of a cool Saturday and a milder Sunday

By Ian Livingston
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith highs in the mid- and upper 40s, today was the coldest of this fall, and since early April 2021. Even with a lot of sun, there was a bite thanks to gusty northwest winds. We’re set up for the coldest night of fall thus far in many places. We might...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Forks Herald

Snow and cold air are coming

Mild weather will hold into next week, but expect colder temperatures next weekend. That could introduce significant changes. The season's first bout of frigid weather and notably snowfall are more likely in the first full week of December.
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

Rain and Snow on Friday, Possibility of a Bigger Storm Monday

Happy Thanksgiving! Temperatures weren’t quite as chilly this morning compared to the last couple of mornings. And we have a brief warm up Thursday afternoon as highs jump to the 50s south and 40s in northern New England!. It is a nice Thanksgiving treat with quiet travel weather all along...
BOSTON, MA
newschannel6now.com

A hard freeze will occur tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thanksgiving night it is going to be frigid. The low will be 26 with a few clouds. However, by lunch, we will warm up into the 50s. The high on Friday will be 64 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will drop down into the low 40s and upper 30s. Saturday will be slightly warmer. We will have a high of 69 with a 30% chance for showers and storms. A low-pressure system will move into the area causing a few showers and storms. This will bring in a cold front as well that will cool us down to about 62 on Sunday.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#The Washington Post
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Good Thanksgiving Forecast, Followed By A Cold Front

Hi Everyone! Today will not be the warmest or sunniest of Thanksgiving Days ever, but it will be a good one. The high temperature in the mid-to-upper 50s is close to average. Noting extreme about today. Tomorrow is a different story. We’ve been discussing a cold front sliding in, and by, all week. We can now time it out for you as an overnight event. Rain, which earlier in the week looked light and scattered, is now more area wide, and slightly heavier. The amount should be about a quarter of an inch. No change in the windy and colder air behind...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Chilly, Windy Black Friday Sets Up For Winter-Like Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a warm and mostly sunny Thanksgiving, the rain and cold air return for Black Friday. Turkey Day wrapped up with some overnight showers. Any shower activity will end by 7 a.m. to make for a dry Black Friday, but hold on tight to those shopping bags, as whipping winds will prevail through the day. Additionally, on Friday, plan for the arrival of winter-like weather that will settle in for the weekend across the Delaware Valley. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s and wind chills will fall to near freezing by late afternoon. Blustery conditions persist into Small Business Saturday as will the cold conditions. Expect wind chills in the teens across much of Pennsylvania Saturday morning and low 20s across New Jersey and Delaware. By Sunday, we may see our first snowflakes of the season with a chance for rain and snow showers to close out the holiday weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WKRG

Cool today, freezing tonight

We are starting out cool and dry this morning. Radar is clearing in the wake of the cold front and is expected to stay that way through the next day or so. You should see no weather issues on your morning commute other than some wet streets with temps staying in the 40’s through mid-morning.
MOBILE, AL
mprnews.org

Coldest Thanksgiving in 7 years; milder weekend ahead

Happy Thanksgiving Minnesota. Chilly Canadian high pressure is in place across the Upper Midwest today. As you can see on the temperature map above, blue is the dominant color across our region. Sub-freezing temperatures push as far south as the suburbs of Chicago, southern Iowa, to Omaha. Our Thanksgiving air...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

D.C.-area forecast: Cold winds are back and it’s mainly chilly ahead

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 4/10: It’s another windy Friday as temperatures dip behind a front. Wind chills in the 30s. Bundle up! At least it’s mainly sunny. Express forecast. Today: Windy and cold, but sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper-40s...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Chilly, breezy Friday, milder weekend ahead

Cold takes over this morning, with temperatures mainly in the 30s and 40s but feeling colder as strong wind builds in. After a few TN line snow showers move out, the sky will clear for everyone, and highs stay chilly in the low 40s in the mountains, and low 50s in the Upstate. Strong breeziness gusting to 20-30 mph across the area will have it feeling 5-10° colder than it is outside.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

First Snow Of Season Possible For Boston Area Friday Evening

BOSTON (CBS) – The first snow flurries of the season are possible for the Boston area Friday night. Yes, you’re reading that correctly and it’s not just your turkey hangover. Let’s break down the details. FRIDAY MORNING: Rain showers will be off and on throughout the morning into the midday as a front pushes closer to New England. The Berkshires will be the first to see snow, as early as 9 a.m., and they will likely see the highest totals. Normally, you’ll see temperatures increase as the sun rises, but that won’t be the case Friday. Temperatures will be stuck in place for much...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy