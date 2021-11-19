ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions QB Goff misses practices, doubtful to play Browns

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRu1M_0d2Bz6OS00
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff missed a third straight practice with an oblique injury and is listed as doubtful to play against the Cleveland Browns.

Tim Boyle is expected to make his first career start Sunday in Cleveland.

“Opportunities, especially in the NFL, come very few times unfortunately, but that’s the beauty of the NFL,” Boyle said Friday. “It’s so competitive. It’s been a long journey, just kind of reminiscing on my story of starting football when I was 6 years old and here I am as a 27-year-old still blessed to have this opportunity, it really is.

“It’s about preparation and always staying ready. I’ll be ready to go.”

Goff was hurt in the winless Lions’ tie last Sunday at Pittsburgh.

The Lions signed Boyle to a one-year contract in free agency to back up Goff. Boyle, who spent the previous three years behind Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, went on injured reserve after breaking a thumb in the preseason. He returned to practice last week.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett acknowledged he did not know much about Boyle.

“I have to do my research,” Garrett said. “I wasn’t sure if Goff was going to play, so now get to it. Still got a lot of time for film study.”

The Lions will likely ask Boyle to hand the ball off many times to running back D’Andre Swift.

“They’re not going to try and let (Boyle) put the game in his hands,” Garrett said. “They’ll try and run the ball. They had success with that last week. So we’ve got to force their hand, where if they can’t run the ball well, he’s got to make plays and then see what we can do.”

Detroit’s backup quarterback becomes David Blough. His NFL career began in Cleveland when the Browns signed him as an undrafted rookie out of Purdue. The Lions acquired Blough in a trade at the conclusion of his rookie training camp. He has started five games for the Lions over the past two seasons, going 0-5 as Blough completed 54% of his passes for four touchdowns and six interceptions.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Baker Mayfield Today

The Cleveland Browns are playing the first game of the post-Odell Beckham Jr. era on Sunday afternoon. So far, things are going very well. Cleveland is leading Cincinnati, 24-7, on Sunday afternoon. Baker Mayfield is 7 for 8 for 121 yards and one touchdown. Unsurprisingly, many are taking to social...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Boyle
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. willing to rejoin Browns amid drama?

Cleveland Browns big-name wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was "excused" from practice for a second straight day amid drama linked with his father's social media posts that blamed quarterback Baker Mayfield for the perceived lack of chemistry between the two teammates on the field. Mayfield told reporters Wednesday he would...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jim Brown’s net worth in 2021

Jim Brown is considered to be one of the greatest running backs and greatest players in NFL history. He is also included in all of the NFL’s Anniversary All-Time Teams. In this one, we will learn about Jim Brown’s net worth in 2021. Jim Brown’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate):...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Cleveland Browns#Purdue
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions tight end asks for and is granted release from team

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions veteran TE Darren Fells asked for and has been granted his release by the team. Fell will now go on waivers and can be claimed by any team interested. If he goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent. #Lions veteran...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cleveland Browns get disappointing news on the running back front

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that running back Kareem Hunt will not play in Week 11 as they take on the winless Detroit Lions. Yahoo Sports’ Josh Alper reported that Stefanski mentioned Kareem Hunt is making progress in his recovery but is not ready to play this week. This will be the 5th straight game Hunt has missed due to a calf strain.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Baker Mayfield has started a Browns civil war

If you made it to this point that means you didn’t just get mad at a headline and leave a hateful comment on the post – so you deserve a pat on the back. Let’s check out how Baker Mayfield is exciting a Browns civil war. The Cleveland Browns fan...
NFL
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Calls Out Browns Team, Rips Players

The Cleveland Browns beat the Detroit Lions by a score of 13-10. Admittedly the game was a bit too close for comfort, but that didn’t stop people from reacting to the Browns and in particular quarterback Baker Mayfield’s performance today. He did not have a good day, but his day...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield’s wife sends blunt message to Browns after ugly win vs. Lions

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have looked shaky in a lot of games this season, and that includes those that they have actually won. Count the Browns’ 13-10 win over the winless Detroit Lions at home in Week 11 among them, as Cleveland failed to come away with a convincing victory that should have underscored how far they are in terms of quality from the worst team in the NFL this season.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy