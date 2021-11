The Boise State Broncos and Wyoming Cowboys are both 5-4 on the season and the Mountain West rivals will go head-to-head at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Friday night. The Broncos are 3-2 in conference play this season, while Wyoming is 1-4. Boise State has dominated the rivalry by winning 14 of 15. However, Wyoming has covered the spread in four of its last five against Boise State and an opportunity to earn bowl eligibility for both teams should lead to an intriguing matchup.

WYOMING STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO