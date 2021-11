DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The jury in the capital murder trial of accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir still claims to be ‘hopelessly deadlocked’. The panel made the declaration in their third note of the morning to the judge. After District Judge Raquel Jones sent a note back to the jury room explaining to those inside what their duty was and urging them to continue deliberations, the group continued their debate and during their lunch break sent the third note telling the court there had been “no change”. At 2:20 p.m., Judge Jones urged jurors, “Do not violate your conscience, but continue to deliberate.” She...

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO