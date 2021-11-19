ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers Week 11 injury report: One player questionable vs. Washington

By Anthony Rizzuti
 7 days ago
After a rarity at practice on Thursday, in which every single available player was a full participant, the Carolina Panthers carried over their good health into today . . . for the most part.

Only two minor concerns popped up on the final injury report for the team’s Week 11 matchup with the Washington Football Team.

One of those was defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, who was added on with an ankle issue. Luckily, his lack of game designation should keep any of that concern to a minimum.

In the second notable listing, cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III was downgraded to a limited session on Friday following his two full days prior. He is now listed as questionable for the contest.

Here’s the full report:

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. Foot DNP Full Full –

LB Frankie Luvu Shoulder Limited Full Full –

CB Rashaan Melvin Hand Full Full Full –

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III Toe Full Full Limited Questionable

DE Yetur Gross-Matos Ankle – – Full –

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
