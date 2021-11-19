Panthers Week 11 injury report: One player questionable vs. Washington

After a rarity at practice on Thursday, in which every single available player was a full participant, the Carolina Panthers carried over their good health into today . . . for the most part.

Only two minor concerns popped up on the final injury report for the team’s Week 11 matchup with the Washington Football Team.

One of those was defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, who was added on with an ankle issue. Luckily, his lack of game designation should keep any of that concern to a minimum.

In the second notable listing, cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III was downgraded to a limited session on Friday following his two full days prior. He is now listed as questionable for the contest.

Here’s the full report:

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. Foot DNP Full Full –

LB Frankie Luvu Shoulder Limited Full Full –

CB Rashaan Melvin Hand Full Full Full –

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III Toe Full Full Limited Questionable

DE Yetur Gross-Matos Ankle – – Full –