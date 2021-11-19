ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan averaging nearly 9K COVID cases per day since Wednesday

By Josh Sanchez, Izzy Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C4HEw_0d2BuKCe00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan has confirmed approximately 17,980 COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, which averages out to 8,990 cases per day.

Deaths went down since Wednesday’s numbers, with 128 deaths being reported, 71 of which were identified during a Vital Records Review.

In light of the rising case numbers, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recently issued a mask advisory for all indoor gatherings , regardless of vaccination status.

“At this point, we feel that it is most prudent to make sure people are aware how serious this covid surge is right now. and give them the ability and information to protect themselves and others through a public health advisory,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

Various hospitals around the state have been struggling to keep up with the demand for hospital beds.

“Sparrow is currently at or near capacity in terms of beds. We are preparing for the possibility of expanding to areas where beds are not traditionally used,” stated Dr. Michael Zaroukian of Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

The advisory is a recommendation and not a requirement.

After a bleak 2020 holiday season filled with canceled plans and isolation, many Americans are eager to take part in large Thanksgiving gatherings this year. But as meal prep is underway, COVID-19 cases are spiking in several states.

Community spread of the coronavirus is currently at high levels in 42 states and territories, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . The New York Times analyzed data from Johns Hopkins University showing cases across the U.S. have gone up 33% over the past two weeks.

Massachusetts has seen the largest spike in cases with a 103% increase from the previous two weeks. Other states seeing a significant increase in cases include Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

Alabama, Alaska, California and Idaho were among the handful of states that saw a decrease in cases over the past two weeks.

With cases on the rise across the country, here is a look at the daily averages of new cases in each state:

  1. Massachusetts – Average of 2,657 new cases a day, a 103% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  2. Rhode Island – Average of 473 new cases a day, a 102% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  3. Connecticut – Average of 681 new cases a day, a 91% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  4. Michigan – Average of 8,393 new cases a day, an 83% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  5. New Hampshire – Average of 1,051 new cases a day, an 82% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  6. Illinois – Average of 4,380 new cases a day, a 79% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  7. Indiana – Average of 2,705 new cases a day, a 68% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  8. New Mexico – Average of 1,649 new cases a day, a 62% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  9. Missouri – Average of 1,628 new cases a day, a 59% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  10. Oklahoma – Average of 992 new cases a day, a 52% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  11. Minnesota – Average of 4,181 new cases a day, a 52% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  12. New Jersey – Average of 1,812 new cases a day, a 48% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  13. Tennessee – Average of 1,406 new cases a day, a 47% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  14. Kansas – Average of 1,139 new cases a day, a 47% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  15. Ohio – Average of 5,180 new cases a day, a 47% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  16. Vermont – Average of 352 new cases a day, a 45% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  17. Kentucky – Average of 1,626 new cases a day, a 45% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  18. New York – Average of 5,986 new cases a day, a 45% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  19. Wisconsin – Average of 3,441 new cases a day, a 45% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  20. Pennsylvania – Average of 5,428 new cases a day, a 39% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  21. Arkansas – Average of 587 new cases a day, a 38% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  22. Louisiana – Average of 460 new cases a day, a 34% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  23. Delaware – Average of 328 new cases a day, a 29% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  24. Arizona – Average of 3,596 new cases a day, a 29% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  25. Utah – Average of 1,929 new cases a day, a 27% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  26. South Dakota – Average of 448 new cases a day, a 27% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  27. Maine – Average of 620 new cases a day, a 26% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  28. North Carolina – Average of 2,123 new cases a day, a 25% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  29. Mississippi – Average of 364 new cases a day, a 25% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  30. Maryland – Average of 857 new cases, a 24% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  31. District of Columbia – Average of 104 new cases a day, a 22% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  32. Nebraska – Average of 872 new cases a day, a 20% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  33. Iowa – Average of 1,327 new cases a day, a 20% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  34. Colorado – Average of 3,202 new cases a day, a 17% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  35. Virginia – Average of 1,475 new cases a day, a 14% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  36. Florida – Average of 1,747 new cases a day, a 13% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  37. Georgia – Average of 1,232 new cases a day, a 12% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  38. Nevada – Average of 784 new cases a day, a 10% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  39. Washington – Average of 2,036 new cases a day, a 9% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  40. West Virginia – Average of 789 new cases a day, a 4% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  41. South Carolina – Average of 787 new cases a day, a 1% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.
  42. North Dakota – Average of 476 new cases a day, a 2% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.
  43. Texas – Average of 3,345 new cases a day, a 2% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.
  44. Hawaii – Average of 111 new cases a day, a 2% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.
  45. Wyoming – Average of 341 new cases a day, a 6% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.
  46. Montana – Average of 617 new cases a day, an 8% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.
  47. Oregon – Average of 945 new cases a day, a 10% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.
  48. Alabama – Average of 481 new cases a day, an 11% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.
  49. California – Average of 5,302 new cases a day, a 14% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.
  50. Alaska – Average of 465 new cases a day, a 22% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.
  51. Idaho – Average of 535 new cases a day, a 30% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.

Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 20

Carrie Elizabeth Clement
6d ago

flu on the rise just had covid was like a cold whole family basically had it none died

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

COVID throws a wrench into many holiday plans

Back in the spring, Pauline Criel and her cousins talked about reuniting for Thanksgiving at her home near Detroit after many painful months of seclusion because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the virus had a different plan. Michigan is now the nation’s hot spot. Hospitals there are teeming with patients, and schools are scaling back […]
FESTIVAL
WLNS

Governor Whitmer calls active duty Michigan troops on Thanksgiving

. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer called active duty members of the Michigan National Guard to wish them a happy Thanksgiving on Thursday. “The men and women of the Michigan National Guard have been called on in an unprecedented manner over the past nearly two years,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
City
Wyoming, MI
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
Lansing, MI
Coronavirus
City
Oregon Township, MI
City
Lansing, MI
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
Local
Michigan Government
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
Lansing, MI
Government
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Lansing, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
WLNS

Americans moving less than ever before

Fewer Americans are moving to new homes than at any time since the government began keeping track, as demographic trends collide with a hot housing market in which prices are rising over lack of supply.
REAL ESTATE
WLNS

Governor Whitmer announces $1.4M in USDA grants for small agriculture businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell announced nearly $1.4 million in federal investments to help the state’s meat and poultry processors recover from the pandemic. “Strengthening our food supply chain and expanding homegrown processing can help reduce food costs while creating new jobs,” said Governor Whitmer in a […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing-area bars empty as families prepare for Thanksgiving

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The night before Thanksgiving is typically a busy night for bars, but tonight that was not the case. “We always try to staff appropriately for big days home games, the night before thanksgiving, all those big days, but unfortunately with the business flow the past couple of days even this […]
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vital Records Review#Sparrow Hospital#Americans#The New York Times#Johns Hopkins University
WLNS

MSU frat suspended after student dies

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Pi Alpha Phi, a fraternity at Michigan State University has been suspended following the death of a student over the weekend. East Lansing police responded to a home in the 400 block of Stoddard avenue Saturday morning around 2:30. It’s home to the the Pi-Alpha-Phi fraternity. When police arrived they […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Digital Exclusive: Could the common cold help fight COVID-19?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Yale university experimental study suggests that the common cold could help prevent COVID-19. Although it’s possible, health experts say that doesn’t mean you should be trying to catch a cold. “It’s is an important thing to note that it is an experimental study,” said Jonathan Gold, an MSU associate professor […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WLNS

Lansing residents weigh in on final LPD chief candidates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The capital city is one step closer to selecting the next leader of the police department. Tonight community members had the chance to weigh in on the final two candidates. 20 candidates applied for the position. Two finalists remain. During a virtual forum both candidates had a chance to share their […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy