Estes Park, CO

Elk Rings Doorbell at Estes Park Home, But Doesn’t Get Let In

By Shelby
94.3 The X
94.3 The X
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all know (or at least should know) not to approach bull elk, but what if one approaches you? Or, invites itself over to your house?...

943thex.com

Comments / 0

 

94.3 The X

Colorado’s Ziggi’s Finds Cute New Way to Keep Coffee From Spilling

It's not just about 'not spilling your coffee,' but also about putting a little smile on your face. Have you seen these nifty coffee 'caps?'. Sometimes, maybe even more so these days, you have to embrace the little things. I am very much embracing these tiny coffee lid covers, these 'caps,' that Ziggi's uses. Forget about those stoppers, stop and see what your coffee is 'saying.'
#Northern Colorado#Midtown#Wild Animal#Elk Rings Doorbell#Wild Big Game Populations
94.3 The X

5 Things To Do In Northern Colorado With Out Of Town Guests

With the holidays here already, there will no doubt be people in town to see you that you're probably gonna need to find things around Northern Colorado to do with. If you're like me, you draw a blank when asked the question "what's cool to do around Colorado?" most of the time. Why? Likely because we live here and take so much of what our beautiful state has to offer that every state may not, for granted. Here are 5 ideas to do with your family in friends while in town for the holidays this year.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Northern Colorado Grocery Stores Open On Thanksgiving Day

Did you forget the rolls? Or some sugar? Or the booze? Nah, you didn't forget the booze. But if you did, and you need to make a run to the grocery store, you're okay, because according to an article in the Coloradoan, there will be some grocery stores open - with shortened hours obviously - for Thanksgiving.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

The Kruger Rock Fire Is Now 100% Contained

It's Thanksgiving week and while we all have so much to be thankful for, I think it goes without saying we're all thankful for our firefighters and first responders. This is just one prime example. Last week, when a windstorm ripped through the Rockies and all around the Front Range,...
ESTES PARK, CO
94.3 The X

Larimer County Ranks in Top 5 for DUI Repeat Offenders in Colorado

With the holidays, we'll see heightened police-agency presence around Northern Colorado in an effort to not just arrest those driving drunk, but to prevent it, too. Nobody likes the idea of being one of the hundreds of people arrested over holidays; just like nobody likes the idea of drunk drivers being out on the roads, possibly causing fatalities.
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
94.3 The X

Will New Life Swing Back into this Historic Denver Hotel?

Coloradans are jazzed for the possible comeback of a historic Denver hotel, which once hosted famous musicians like Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, and Louis Armstrong. The iconic property located at 2650 Welton Street was originally built in 1912. It was first known as the Baxter Hotel until it underwent a change in management in 1929 and then became the Rossonian Hotel.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Loveland Trashes Boulder as the State Leader in Recycling

Recycling is the act of converting waste into something reusable. It's something many of us in Northern Colorado are very familiar with. Rinsing, separating, and breaking down are things we loyally do, hoping it makes a difference. Loveland is doing it really well! So well, they were named once again...
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

McWhinney is Asking You to Donate 600 Stuffed Animals for Annual Teddy Bear Drive

Spread some holiday joy and cheer for those in need!. There are hundreds of teddy bear drives going on every year, but let us point you in the direction of one in particular. The McWhinney Teddy Bear Drive has been running since Nov. 15 and is set to run through Dec. 15. In that time, the goal is to collect 600 - or more - stuffed animals for children in the hospital!
ANIMALS
94.3 The X

VOTE: Which Dog ‘Jingle Bell Rox’ the Most?

For this month's My Dog Rox, we decided to put a sleigh bell twist to the competition with My Dog Jingle Bell Rox courtesy of First Farm Bank. Really, it was just an excuse for us to see a bunch of dogs in cute Christmas sweaters. But in all reality,...
PETS
94.3 The X

WATCH: Elk Herd Fleeing Estes Park Fire

We went all summer without any major fires here in Northern Colorado and while this current Kruger Rock Fire that's burning near Estes Park isn't necessarily classified as "major" yet, evacuations are and have been in place since it sparked yesterday (Nov. 16). Officials are saying they believe it was...
ESTES PARK, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

