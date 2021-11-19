ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Illinois Rental Payment Program to reopen Dec. 6

By Regional Media
 7 days ago

(The Center Square) – After nearly a monthlong delay due to a vendor platform issue, Illinois' Rental Payment Program will again be accepting applications from both Illinois landlords and tenants impacted by COVID-19. Notwithstanding the pause in taking new applications, Illinois ranks fifth in the country this...

