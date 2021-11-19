ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

How To Insulate Water Supply Pipes

By Lee Wallender,, Samantha Allen
Forbes Advisor
Forbes Advisor
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48VKBH_0d2BrXbu00

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.

Comments / 0

Related
Reading Eagle

Supply-chain problems and chemicals costs hit the Reading Area Water Authority

The Reading Area Water Authority has started to feel the pressure of the supply chain disruptions that have affected numerous business sectors. Executive Director Bill Murray told the water authority board Tuesday that prices on much needed chemicals have started to drastically increase. “We received notice from one of our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supply
Valley News

EMWD approves water supply assessments

The Eastern Municipal Water District approved a water supply assessment for the planned Panattoni Industrial Island 3 and Island 6 projects. The EMWD board voted 5-0 Wednesday, Nov. 17, to approve the water supply assessment which addresses whether the projected normal, single dry year and multiple dry year expected supply over a 20-year period can meet the demand for the project along with existing and other planned projects. The water supply assessment will be incorporated into the environmental impact report for the project. The city of Menifee is the lead agency for the EIR while the Panattoni Development Company is the developer for the project. The Panattoni Industrial Island 3 and 6 project would construct two warehouse buildings with a combined area of almost 2.5 million squa.
MENIFEE, CA
libertyhilltx.gov

City Remedies Increased Elements in Water Supply

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has notified the City of Liberty Hill public water system that a City water source has slightly exceeded the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for particular elements. These are naturally occurring elements in the earth, and the increased levels are not due to error of operations. This well has been offline, due to maintenance, so our water was not sourced from this well, nor exposed to these elements. Since this well is not decommissioned, but operationally offline, TCEQ still considers this as an active well.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
Washington Post

How to upgrade the insulation in your home

A: Adding insulation can keep a home more comfortable in both the winter and the summer. It also saves on energy bills and is one way to help combat climate change. But before you worry about insulation, you need to plug air gaps, which can cause drafts and uneven temperatures from room to room. Some building-science experts say that stopping air gaps is even more important than boosting insulation, because drafts make a huge difference in whether you’re satisfied with recommendations to set heating at 68 degrees and air conditioning at 78. The federal Energy Star program has a great primer, titled “A Do-It-Yourself Guide to Sealing and Insulating with Energy Star.”
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Bay Net

Tips For Preventing Frozen And Bursting Water Pipes

SOMD - Indoor pipes can freeze, depending on such variables as outside temperature, inside temperature, insulation and placement in the building. Pipes in attics, above ceilings, in crawl spaces and basements, and near exterior walls are highly vulnerable to freezing, especially where there is poor insulation, wall cracks or other openings that allow entry of cold outside air. Monitor important risk control equipment, such as water-based fire protection systems (automatic sprinkler systems, fire pumps, hoses and hydrants). Whether or not piping in these systems actually bursts, any freezing of water can block water flow, preventing proper operation in case of fire. These systems must remain heated and ice-free to minimize losses from fire and water damage. Depending on the hazard, a wet pipe sprinkler system could be converted to a dry system.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
the-journal.com

How to beat the supply chain this Christmas

With the pandemic putting toys and other holiday gifts in short supply this year, you might want to consider some living alternatives for those on your gift list. The most obvious holiday plant is the poinsettia. Brought to this country in the 1800s by Joel Poinsett from Mexico, it has become the plant most associated with the holiday season. Poinsettias come in a variety of colors and combinations – even spotted and speckled ones. Poinsettias like bright light and warm temperatures. Water thoroughly when dry but don’t overwater as this will rot the roots of the plant.
HOME & GARDEN
Best Life

Never Leave a Hotel Before Doing This, Experts Warn

Technology has streamlined and improved many of the old conventions of traveling. These days, you don't even have to carry around a printed boarding pass—and you certainly don't have to safeguard your money on the road with traveler's cheques. But there's one longstanding travel protocol that you should keep doing even though you don't technically have to. Read on to find out what you should never leave a hotel without doing, according to the experts.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
Lifehacker

How to Fill Holes Around the Pipes Under Your Kitchen Sink

Home repair or improvement projects rarely involve tackling a single problem, and then being done. Instead, one often leads to another—either because in the process of fixing or installing something, you discover additional things that need to be addressed, or because the process required to make the original repair ended up creating the need for others.
HOME & GARDEN
probuilder.com

How ‘Cool Roofs’ Can Reduce Heat in Cities

In cities experiencing extreme heat with cramped building environments, a lack of protective shade, and swarms of traffic producing excess heat and pollution, ‘cool roofs’ could provide a necessary solution. NYC CoolRoofs is partnering with city agencies and has received grant funding from the EPA to coat roofs on urban buildings with silicone paint that reflects UV rays rather than absorbing them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Interesting Engineering

A New Recycling Method Could Process 7,000 Tons of Crushed EV Batteries Per Year

As the popularity of EVs grows explosively, so does the mountain of discarded lithium-ion batteries that once powered those vehicles. One way to combat this is recycling; however, it's not a universally well-established practice yet due to technical constraints, economic barriers, logistic challenges, and regulatory gaps. This feed into a classic chicken-and-egg conundrum, meaning recycling process is still far from flawless.
ENVIRONMENT
KJCT8

How the supply chain affects Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Problems in the global supply chain continue to create issues for local businesses and for shoppers as well who are now dealing with long waits and higher prices. The logjam started with a surge in demand for goods from people stuck at home during the pandemic and there are hiccups every step of the way as Covid-19 cases could shut down ports. On top of that, there might not be enough workers to move the cargo after it’s unloaded.
COLORADO STATE
Forbes Advisor

Forbes Advisor

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased money advice, news and reviews, helping consumers make smart financial decisions and choose the right financial products.

 http://www.forbes.com/advisor

Comments / 0

Community Policy