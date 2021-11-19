Letter: The wealthiest are hoarding their riches

Your Monday editorial tries without success to accuse Democrats of helping the rich. You focused on a couple things. One was the push to bump up the deduction cap for state and local taxes. The Republican tax law — 90 percent of which benefitted the rich — penalized those mostly living on coastal states whose living expenses, including taxes, are much higher. The editorial also complained about tax incentives for electric cars and bikes. I don’t know how you are unaware of global warming, but it is a fact with dire consequences. The Republicans try to pretend it doesn’t exist and do nothing. But thank God the Democrats understand.

