BKR5000 Unboxing and Introduction

FireRescue1
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImprove the safety and effectiveness of your department and personnel with an online...

www.firerescue1.com

gitconnected.com

Introduction to PyTorch for Deep Learning

Artificial neural networks (ANNs) are a popular tool used in deep learning. In an artificial neural network, data is passed through a data structure designed as a multi-layered series of connected nodes. This data structure is loosely based on the structure of an animal's nervous system. For a more detailed overview of neural networks in general and a hands-on exercise where you would build a simplified neural network, you might want to check out this tutorial.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
horseandrider.com

An Introduction to Foundation Drills

In this episode of the Win-a-Day with Brad Barkemeyer series, Brad explains to clinic attendees the drills he will be teaching throughout the day and how their horses will benefit from learning these techniques. Follow along with Brad and the clinic attendees to get the full experience, as if you were actually there!
ANIMALS
IBM - United States

Introduction to the event loop in Node.js

The event loop enables Node’s non-blocking I/O model, which is the key to Node’s ability to scale under load (as you saw in “Explore Node.js basic concepts”). In this tutorial, you learn more about the event loop, which is composed of well-defined phases that run – in a particular order – within the event loop.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

An introduction to non-Probability Sampling Methods

Exploring other sampling techniques for Data Science. This article is in continuation with the previous story, An introduction to Probability Sampling Methods. Sampling methods have a relevant role not only in Statistics research but also in many Machine Learning methods, such as K-fold Cross validation and models based on decision trees. For this reason, I decided to investigate more about these methods. Moreover, they can be split principally into two main categories, Probabilistic methods and Non-Probabilistic methods. Since the probabilistic techniques were covered in the previous post, now we’ll learn the other category of techniques.
SCIENCE
hackernoon.com

A Gentle Introduction to Data Augmentation

Data augmentation is a set of techniques used to increase the amount of data in a machine learning model by adding slightly modified copies of already existing data or newly created synthetic data from existing data. It helps smooth out the machine learning model and reduce the overfitting of data. Businesses can use data augmentation to lessen their reliance on training data preparation and develop more accurate machine learning models faster. Data augmentation can also help machine learning models with lots of data already by increasing the amount of relevant data in the dataset.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

An Introduction to Domain-Driven Design - Part 2

Domain-specific programming is a model that can be useful to all parties. To develop a flexible, information-intensive architecture, the team needs to have a rich common language. The same model should provide analysts and developers with a language to interact with each other. The more we use a common language, the easier it is to establish fruitful communication in a team. A single language to be the primary bearer of architecture, namely high-level architecture, large-scale structures that define the entire system.
ENTERTAINMENT
IBM - United States

Introduction to Node package manager

Package management is an integral part of programming with Node.js. More than just a program, the Node package manager (npm) is an entire ecosystem. In this tutorial, get familiar with npm and all of its components:. The npm registry of software packages. The npm command line interface (CLI) program used...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

A Python Pandas Introduction to Excel Users

Pandas core concepts you need to know before moving from Excel to Python Pandas. Pandas is probably the best tool to do real-world data analysis in Python. It allows us to clean data, wrangle data, make visualizations, and more. You can think of Pandas as a supercharged Microsoft Excel. Most...
ANIMALS
towardsdatascience.com

🚀 Introduction to Binary Classification with PyCaret

PyCaret is an open-source, low-code machine learning library in Python that automates machine learning workflows. It is an end-to-end machine learning and model management tool that speeds up the experiment cycle exponentially and makes you more productive. In comparison with the other open-source machine learning libraries, PyCaret is an alternate...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
FireRescue1

Making a better TIC: FLIR with FSX Technology

FSX Technology extracts greater image details and helps firefighters see low-contrast targets despite wide temperature ranges By Robert Avsec for FireRescue1 BrandFocus. Infrared is a form of electromagnetic radiation that humans can’t see but can feel as heat. The hotter an object, the more infrared radiation it gives off. In 1929, Hungarian physicist Kalman Tihanyi invented the first infrared-sensitive camera that could produce thermal images.
ELECTRONICS

