'BMF' Is Getting Its Own Making of Docuseries Executive Produced by 50 Cent

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can finally look forward to getting an inside look at the creation of the Starz hit series BMF, as the network has officially pressed go on a docuseries production that will follow the story behind the show, Deadline reports. The eight-episode docuseries is the brainchild of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson,...

TVLine

BMF Showrunner Trumpets Episode 7 For Bringing 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Eminem Together for the First Time

Starz’s hit crime drama BMF has done what no other scripted TV series has been able to do. It brought together Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, his musical mentor Eminem and rap legend Snoop Dogg. Jackson, who executive-produces the show, directed Sunday’s Episode 7, titled “All In the Family.”  Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg costarred as Pastor Swift, and Detroit native Eminem made a brief cameo as “White Boy” Rick Wershe. The installment also featured Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., who raps in real life and stars as his father Big Meech on BMF. Detroit rapper Kash Doll, who costars as Monique, completed the...
Primetimer

Starz orders a BMF companion docuseries

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Alex Gibney will executive produce the eight-episode untitled series on the Black Mafia Family. The docuseries will tell the true story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and their rise as 1980s drug kingpins. “The docuseries will offer an inside look at different perspectives from all of those involved, BMF — Blowing Money Fast,” says Jackson.
EW.com

Inside the 50 Cent–directed BMF episode: A de-aged Eminem, a big rivalry, and Snoop Dogg

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson knows how to make a powerful impression. For his latest effort — directing the seventh episode of BMF's freshman season — he pulled out all the stops to up the ante on the drama, which tells the true story of the Black Mafia Family and how two Detroit brothers turned a small-time operation into one of the most powerful crime organizations in U.S. history.
Complex

Myles Truitt Talks ‘BMF’ Season 1, His Career as a Child Star, and His Future as an Action Star

Myles Truitt is fresh off the success of STARZ’s latest hit show BMF. The 50 Cent produced series received a Season 2 order just four days after its strong Season 1 premiere and has since averaged 6.5 million viewers per episode. BMF tells the true story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) as they build a multi-state drug trafficking and money laundering empire in the late 80s and 90s. Truitt stars on the show as the brothers’ right-hand man Brian Mickie, a.k.a B-Mickie. The BMF cast ranges from newcomers like Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., 13 Reasons Why star Ajiona Alexus, and grown-ish’s Da’Vinchi to Hollywood vets like Russell Hornsby, The Wire’s Wood Harris, Steve Harris, and also has special appearances by musicians Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kash Doll. Truitt, a 19-year-old actor from Atlanta, Georgia, is somewhere in the middle.
