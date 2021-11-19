ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Notes: Jets QB Flacco still a 'cool' presence in huddle

By The Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Flacco is still Joe Cool — or Cool Joe — to his...

russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
Pioneer Press

Joe Flacco is in the unvaccinated QB club

Jets starting quarterback Joe Flacco has not received a COVID vaccine, he said Wednesday. Flacco didn’t go into details about why he isn’t vaccinated, saying he wanted to keep his reasons to himself. “I definitely have my reasons. Honestly, I probably like to talk about this topic more than anybody…But...
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets QB Joe Flacco reveals vaccination status

Aaron Rodgers apparently isn’t the only one who feels a certain type of way about the COVID-19 vaccine. Jets veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who will get the starting nod this Sunday against the Dolphins, has revealed he isn’t vaccinated against the lingering virus. Flacco told the media this following Wednesday’s practice but didn’t wish to disclose too many details regarding the situation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Joe Flacco to start for Jets on Sunday vs. Dolphins

Flacco is, without a doubt, the best option for the Jets (2-7-0), given that rookie QB Zach Wilson is not healthy enough to return to the field after sustaining a PCL sprain a few weeks back and Mike White threw four interceptions in last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills. (White has also thrown eight interceptions through four games, which isn't exactly ideal.) Flacco is also the most experienced QB the Jets have to work with and completed all three of his pass attempts in the loss to the Bills in place of White.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jets’ Joe Flacco News

With Zach Wilson injured and Mike White struggling, the New York Jets are switching to Joe Flacco as their quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. White threw four interceptions in the Jets’ 45-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Flacco finished the game and went 3-of-3 for 47 yards and a touchdown. By the looks of things, the Jets are ready to move on from White in favor of the former Super Bowl MVP.
NFL
New York Post

Jets will start Joe Flacco at QB with Zach Wilson still not ready

All the focus for the Jets is on the future over the present — except when it comes to starting Joe Flacco at the most important position on the field. First-year head coach Robert Saleh, presiding over the youngest roster in the NFL, with the playoffs already out of reach for the 11th straight season, made the surprise decision Wednesday to name the 36-year-old Flacco as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Dolphins. The Jets traded a conditional sixth-round draft pick on Oct. 26 to the Eagles for Flacco in a much-criticized move that now makes a little more sense.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL Week 11 picks: Predictions for Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets | Will Joe Flacco win as Mike White, Zach Wilson sit?

The New York Jets (2-7) welcome the Miami Dolphins (3-7) to MetLife Stadium Sunday in a divisional showdown. Here’s our comprehensive guide (and top betting offers) Will the Dolphins win their third straight contest? After beating the Texans, 17-9, the Dolphins went on to defeat the Ravens in last week’s Thursday night game, 22-10. Meanwhile, the Jets have been struggling, giving up 45 points in their last two contests against the Colts and the Bills.
NFL
Joe Flacco
USA Today

Joe Flacco becomes 4th Jets QB to throw for a touchdown this year

The Jets haven’t scored too many touchdowns this season, but they have a handful of quarterbacks who have thrown for them. Joe Flacco became the fourth Gang Green signal-caller to do so in Sunday’s 45-17 loss to the Bills, tossing a score to rookie WR Elijah Moore in the fourth quarter. The veteran Flacco entered the game in the final minutes after Mike White got banged up.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets QB Joe Flacco confirms he's not vaccinated against COVID-19

The New York Jets surprised many outside observers when head coach Robert Saleh confirmed veteran quarterback and Super Bowl XLVII Most Valuable Player Joe Flacco will start for this Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. Little could anybody have guessed the Jets' quarterback room would make more news later in...
NFL
chatsports.com

Report: Jets to start veteran QB Joe Flacco vs. Dolphins instead of Mike White

When the New York Jets take the field against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, they'll reportedly have a veteran quarterback starting the game for the first time this season. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets will be starting Joe Flacco at quarterback in Week 11 instead of Mike White or their still-injured, first-round draft pick Zach Wilson.
NFL
#The Jets#Dolphins#American Football#Jets Qb Flacco
Newsday

Jets QB Joe Flacco is unvaccinated, but prefers to talk football instead

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Joe Flacco revealed that he is unvaccinated for COVID-19, but he wouldn’t divulge why to avoid being "a distraction." Flacco, who was named starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, wore a mask throughout his Wednesday news conference. "I definitely have my reasons," Flacco said....
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Podcast: Jets Surprise by Naming Joe Flacco Starting QB; Jets-Dolphins Talk With Kyle Crabbs

The Jets made a surprising move yesterday naming Joe Flacco the starting quarterback for this Sunday’s game against Miami. All signs had seemingly pointed to Zach Wilson returning for the game. If not, Mike White had started the three previous games. Instead, the Jets are turning things over to the veteran backup they acquired from Philadelphia a few weeks ago. After starting four games for the Jets a year ago, Flacco is back in the lineup for Miami.
NFL
Miami Dolphins
NFL
Football
Sports
chatsports.com

Is this Jets QB Joe Flacco’s final go-round?

Did you have Joe Flacco starting for the Jets on your 2021 NFL bingo card?. Because I certainly did (totally kidding). The veteran will be under center this Sunday afternoon when the Jets take on the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Flacco takes the job previously held by Mike White while primary starter Zach Wilson continues to nurse a PCL sprain suffered in October.
NFL
The Ringer

Why are the Jets Starting Joe Flacco? Plus, Another Bad Knicks Loss and Week 11 NFL Picks With Joe Benigno.

JJ opens with a theory as to why Joe Flacco is starting for the Jets this Sunday (00:00), plus Julius Randle struggles in another bad Knicks loss (00:00) and the Patriots look like the real deal (00:00). Next, JJ reacts to a bunch of listener voicemails (00:00) before Old School vs. New School Week 11 NFL picks with Joe Benigno (00:00). And finally, he closes it out with some more Week 11 NFL plays with handicapper Art DiCesare (00:00) and gets some fantasy advice from Jason Katz (00:00). We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151. Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!
NFL

