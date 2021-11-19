'New World' Getting First Major Update, Adding New Enemies and More

The New Horizon update for Outriders goes live today, November 16th, adding four new expeditions, an improved multiplayer experience, a transmogrification system, and more. "What’s better than a brand new Expedition?" asks Square Enix. "How about four of them? These four missions will take you to previously unexplored areas of the planet Enoch. They also contain exciting stories that link to the narrative of the main campaign." The Expeditions are Molten Depths, City of Nomads, The Marshall's Complex, and The Wellspring. Molten Depths "sends you to a previously undiscovered power station in Eagle Peaks." City of Nomads has you meeting a stranger with a "dark history," who you help protect the Pax village, Uketu Atarah. In The Marshal's Complex, Grand Marshal Corrigan asks you to "reclaim a facility near Deadrock Pass from insurgents." Lastly, there's The Wellspring: "There’s an old Pax legend of a sacred place, where travelers travel far to drop their treasures into deep wells. You decide to find these treasures for yourself, despite a raging storm that seems to be getting worse all the time…" Molten Depths will be available straight away, while City of Nomads, The Marshal's Complex, and The Wellspring will be available from Challenge Tier 4, 8, and 12. A transmogrification system has also arrived with the update, letting you "change the appearance of one piece of gear to another of the same type." The devs emphasise that it's free, adding, "No complicated procedures, no in-game resources required and certainly no microtransactions. The moment you find a new piece of gear, you will automatically acquire its transmog design - not just for your current Outrider, but for all your characters."

