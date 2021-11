The New Orleans Saints will go on the road to face a Tennessee Titans team that has won five straight games, and they will do so without three of their most important players. New Orleans ruled out running back Alvin Kamara (knee), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder) and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot), meaning it will go into the game without its best overall player, an All-Pro left tackle and one of its most versatile defenders.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO