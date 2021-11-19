Barcelona, Man City drop club crypto sponsors amid concerns

Energized by a change of manager and another opportunistic finish by Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League with a game to spare on Tuesday. Another newly appointed coach sill has work to do, though, to get Barcelona into the last 16. United was...
Manchester City are ready to try again for Tottenham striker Harry Kane in January. ESPN says Kane has long been linked with a move away from Tottenham and could be set to leave the club this winter. However, Antonio Conte is said to be keen to keep hold of his...
Raheem Sterling won't rule out pushing to leave Manchester City in January. The Times says Sterling is committed to winning back his place in the City team but could be open to a loan move to Barcelona if all else fails. Sterling will have to compete with £100million summer signing...
Barcelona have made clear to Manchester City and Raheem Sterling that they're keen to sign him in January. However, the club's situation financially is what it is and they can only loan him with a non-obligatory option to buy, says Sport. Depending on the player's performance they could next summer do this, although it would be 50 million euros or more and they don't want to mortgage themselves.
Lionel Messi knows something about winning the Champions League, “La Pulga” has won 4 titles all with Barcelona. Messi’s arrival at PSG has only one purpose, to lift the Champions League, something PSG has been trying to do for the last 4 years rigorously. Messi will have help as PSG...
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says the players accept manager Pep Guardiola will drop them. Record signing Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling were among those left out of the starting XI for the win at Manchester United before the international break. "I am experienced enough to know you can have...
Raheem Sterling has been a bit-part player for Pep Guardiola's side this season, only recently breaking a long goal duct and starting just a third of Manchester City's games. His reduced minutes have understandably led to increasingly numerous reports linking the winger away from the Etihad Stadium, and Catalan giants Barcelona have been the club at the forefront of the speculation.
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling may prefer to stay in England for his next move. The Englishman may star for his country, but has fallen out of favour with City boss Pep Guardiola. Sterling has only started three Premier League matches this term. According to El Nacional, Sterling is a...
The 26-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Etihad Stadium despite starring for England at the European Championships, where he registered three goals and an assist in the Three Lions' run to the final. With less than two years left on his existing contract, Sterling has been heavily linked...
Prior to joining Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne wasn't a big star or household name in world football. De Bruyne endured a miserable spell at Chelsea before moving on to be successful at Werder Bremen and VfL Wolfsburg - where he most notably made a name for himself by winning Bundesliga Player of the Year.
Goalkeeper Rory Mahady (15) is highly thought of in Glasgow, representing Scotland at the U16 level. And according to Football Scotland, the youngster's promising performances have caught the eye of Manchester City, who have sent scouts to watch him on "several occasions" in recent times. If a move was to...
Upon first examination of the Premier League champions' dominant 2-0 victory over cross-town rivals Manchester United last Saturday, one might have thought that City came into the match in fine form. However, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was not all too pleased with their display in their previous game, a...
The 27-year-old has been a fan favourite amongst Manchester City supporters since his £43 million move from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017. Whether it be his relentless work on the pitch, where he appears to never run out of juice, or his little care about Liverpool's guard of honor in at the Etihad Stadium in 2020, he has cemented himself as one of City's most beloved players.
In recent years, Manchester City have appeared to be on a mission to vacuum up as much of world football's young talent as possible. Typically, the club will sign a promising youngster from a foreign league and immediately send them on loan to a City Football Group affiliate club until they see the player fit to sell for a profit.
Right-back Noussair Mazraoui (24) has been a regular in Ajax's first team since 2017-18, racking up over 100 appearances for the Dutch champions. After moving to their youth side Jong Ajax, which plays in the second division, as a teenager, Mazraoui quickly earned a spot in the senior squad and was a key player in their memorable run to the Champions League semi-final in the 2018-19 season.
Barcelona are currently in the middle of a complete overhaul with a new boss in Xavi Hernandez at the helm. The legendary midfielder-turned coach is looking to make some sizable improvements to his current squad. Xavi’s attacking gameplay revolves around pure wingers and the Spaniard has his eyes set on Manchester City winger, Ferran Torres, understands Express.
As Xavi Hernandez prepares to take charge of Barcelona for the first time, his former midfield partner, manager and mentor is reflecting on his own special moment. "I remember I was nervous, I was anxious but I was confident," Pep Guardiola tells Sky Sports. He remembers the score too. "We...
The defensive department of the Barcelona squad needs quality additions this winter. If a report from tribalfootball.com is to be believed, Barcelona are eyeing move for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso. The 30-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs. Marcos Alonso has been at Chelsea since 2016 when...
