Barcelona, Man City drop club crypto sponsors amid concerns

Barcelona have made clear to Manchester City and Raheem Sterling that they're keen to sign him in January. However, the club's situation financially is what it is and they can only loan him with a non-obligatory option to buy, says Sport. Depending on the player's performance they could next summer do this, although it would be 50 million euros or more and they don't want to mortgage themselves.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO