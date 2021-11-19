FDA official explains decision on 'simplified' booster shots

News just broke of a new coronavirus mutation—called B.1.1.529—originating from South Africa and spreading "quickly." Experts say it has a "very unusual constellation of mutations" and that "this variant did surprise us — it has a big jump in evolution, many more mutations than we expected, especially after a very severe third wave of Delta," according to Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, who spoke with the New York Times. As a result, the U.S. stock market tumbled and countries in Europe and elsewhere have instituted travel bans. Is this new variant going to start a whole new surge—and how can you stay safe? Read on for 5 things you need to know about this mutation, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Ashish Jha—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO