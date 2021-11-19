ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA official explains decision on 'simplified' booster shots

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government's booster campaign got a lot...

Denton Record-Chronicle

FDA authorizes coronavirus booster shots for all adults

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized booster shots of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for everyone 18 and older, opening up eligibility to tens of millions more fully vaccinated adults. The move simplifies eligibility, fulfills a pledge by President Joe Biden to offer the shots...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5ny.com

FDA panel member opposed to COVID booster for all explains why

NEW YORK - The Food and Drug Administration, which approved the use of boosters for COVID-19 by two drug manufacturers Friday, bypassed the recommendation of an advisory committee. The group was opposed to the booster for all adults in the United States. A member of that committee, Dr. Paul Offit,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Telegraph

FDA permits COVID-19 booster shots for all U.S. adults

All fully vaccinated American adults are OK to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, the Food and Drug Administration authorized on Friday. Before Friday's authorization, the third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines had been permitted for people 65 and older and to anyone 18 years and older who is at elevated risk of contracting COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hutch Post

FDA expands COVID boosters to all adults ahead of CDC decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Friday opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays. Pfizer and Moderna announced the Food and Drug Administration’s decision after at least 10...
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Washington State
thelakewoodscoop.com

FDA Approves Pfizer and Moderna Booster Shots for All US Adults

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for all US adults, two months after the Biden administration advised American adults to get the third jab. “This emergency use authorization comes at a critical time as we enter the winter months...
INDUSTRY
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Moderna Files for Vaccine Booster Shot with FDA

Moderna filed an application this week with the Food and Drug Administration of vaccine booster shots for all Americans, ages 18 and up. The FDA's regulators approved a third Moderna shot for seniors last month. If approved, the authorization would pave the way for tens of millions of Americans to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Eyewitness News

Gov. urges COVID vaccine booster shots before FDA, CDC approval

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Thanksgiving is just one week away and COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the nation. As a result, the focus on booster shots has intensified. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s extra shot for all adults as soon as Thursday. In...
VERNON, CT
Ars Technica

Boosters for all is critical, not a luxury, Fauci says as FDA decision nears

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for all adults as early as Thursday, agency insiders told The New York Times Tuesday. The reported timeline is remarkably fast-paced for the regulatory agency and comes as members of the Biden administration continue...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Derrick

US needs data on variant before limiting any flights, Fauci says

More scientific data is needed about the new coronavirus variant that’s roiling global markets before the U.S. can determine whether to halt flights from southern African countries, Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser said Friday. “Obviously as soon as we find out more information, we’ll make a decision...
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
KSN News

FDA: Merck COVID pill effective, experts will review safety

Federal health regulators say an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems in pregnant women. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic […]
INDUSTRY
wfxb.com

FDA to Meet and Discuss Expansion of Covid-19 Booster Shots

The FDA is currently considering Pfizer’s request to amend the Emergency use Authorization for their Covid-19 booster to include all adults. Yesterday, the agency confirmed its vaccine advisers, the vaccines and related biological products advisory committee, will not be convened to consider the booster decision which means the decision could come at any time. FDA spokesperson Allison Hunt said “while the FDA cannot predict how long its evaluation of the data and information will take, the agency will review the request as expeditiously as possible.” The CDC will meet on Friday to also discuss expanding eligibility. If the FDA and CDC support the recommendation Dr. Rochelle Walensky will have to sign off on the recommendation before any are administered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Warned of This New COVID Variant

News just broke of a new coronavirus mutation—called B.1.1.529—originating from South Africa and spreading "quickly." Experts say it has a "very unusual constellation of mutations" and that "this variant did surprise us — it has a big jump in evolution, many more mutations than we expected, especially after a very severe third wave of Delta," according to Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, who spoke with the New York Times. As a result, the U.S. stock market tumbled and countries in Europe and elsewhere have instituted travel bans. Is this new variant going to start a whole new surge—and how can you stay safe? Read on for 5 things you need to know about this mutation, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Ashish Jha—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

