ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Donor to Lt. Gov. Benjamin accused of illegal contributions

By MARINA VILLENEUVE, MICHAEL HILL - Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

A real estate developer has been indicted on federal charges that he...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Globe Gazette

‘Police’ group accused of illegally raising money

A political action committee that backed President Donald Trump in the 2020 election is again raising money in Iowa and claiming donations will benefit the families of police killed in the line of duty. The scripted, prerecorded solicitations emanate from the Law Enforcement for a Safer America Political Action Committee,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
knau.org

Two people indicted for illegal campaign contributions in Kingman

Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office says two men have been indicted for illegal campaign contributions in Kingman. Justin Chambers from Cornville is accused of moving $2,500 from a realty company to the committee to elect Jen Miles in 2018. Miles is now Kingman’s mayor. In addition, Laurance Lenhart from Las...
KINGMAN, AZ
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New York Assembly committee releases report on findings from impeachment investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The New York state Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday released a 45-page report detailing the findings of an impeachment investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The report written by independent investigators from the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell comes more than eight months after the legislature launched the impeachment investigation.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Comptroller#Gov#Identity Theft#Democrat
CBS LA

Twin Sisters Among 3 Florida Women Sentenced To Federal Prison In California EDD Fraud Case

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three Florida women were sentenced this week to federal prison time for defrauding California’s unemployment system. Bonia and Bonize Bon, 32-year-old twin sisters from North Miami, and 32-year-old Eldia Dieujuste of Miami, were each sentenced Monday to a year and a day in federal prison. They were also ordered to pay $104,570 in restitution to the California Employment Development Department. Federal prosecutors said the three women stole “monies that were intended to be used to help persons who had lost their jobs through no fault of their own” by exploiting “the mechanisms put in place by EDD to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
Fox News

Michael Cohen, former Trump attorney, says he has completed his prison sentence

Michael Cohen, who once served as the personal attorney for former President Trump, was released from home confinement Monday, ending a three-year federal prison sentence. Cohen spent just over a year in prison before being released to his home due to the coronavirus pandemic but was still under restrictions. He tweeted an image of himself upon his release.
POTUS
Reuters

Trump-appointed judge blasts 9th Circuit's 'embarrassing' immigration rulings

(Reuters) - A conservative judge appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump to the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday blasted its immigration rulings as "perpetually embarrassing" as he objected to giving two Indonesians another shot at winning asylum. U.S. Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke's comments came...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy