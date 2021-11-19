Donor to Lt. Gov. Benjamin accused of illegal contributions

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three Florida women were sentenced this week to federal prison time for defrauding California’s unemployment system.
Bonia and Bonize Bon, 32-year-old twin sisters from North Miami, and 32-year-old Eldia Dieujuste of Miami, were each sentenced Monday to a year and a day in federal prison. They were also ordered to pay $104,570 in restitution to the California Employment Development Department.
Federal prosecutors said the three women stole “monies that were intended to be used to help persons who had lost their jobs through no fault of their own” by exploiting “the mechanisms put in place by EDD to...
Comments / 0