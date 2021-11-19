ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One-Third of Coast Guard ‘Total Workforce’ Doesn’t Need to get Vaccinated

By Paul D. Shinkman
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA third of what the Coast Guard considers its “total workforce” is not required to get the coronavirus vaccine, U.S. News has learned, exposing a notable gap in the federal government’s attempts to force compliance with its efforts to stem the pandemic. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News...

www.usnews.com

