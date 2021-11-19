ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEugene-based health care apps Ksana and NatureQuant bridge the gap between wilderness and mental health, treating time spent in nature as medicine. Last week, behavioral health monitoring company Ksana Health and nature wellness app NatureQuant announced a joint venture to integrate technologies. The move puts into practice a widely-studied but underutilized...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Research#Into The Woods#Mobile Devices#Eugene#Ksana Health#The Apple Watch#The University Of Oregon
