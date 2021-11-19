ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Michael Carter: 'I Really Never Felt Like a Rookie'

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtNLV_0d2BnjpE00

Click his name online, on the Jets' depth chart, and you'll find a big fat "R" under his NFL experience.

And yet, the running back fresh out of North Carolina doesn't feel like a rookie. In fact, he never did.

"All the guys know that. They'd be like 'oh, what's up rook?' I'm not a rookie, it's just my first year," Carter told reporters earlier this week. "I'm not joking either. I really never felt like a rookie. Never. They drafted me to play."

That veteran mindset goes in line with Carter's development between the lines this season, blossoming from a fourth-round pick into one of New York's most effective and dynamic threats on offense. Both on the ground and through the air.

Carter has racked up 673 yards from scrimmage entering play in Week 11. No other Jets player has more than 442 total yards this season. He leads the team with 367 rushing yards as well.

The bulk of that production has come in the last few weeks. Carter eclipsed 100 yards for the first time back in Week 7 against New England, accumulating 37 rushing yards and 67 receiving yards.

That jump in receiving was a sign of things to come from that point forward. Sure, Carter set a new career high with 77 rushing yards in New York's upset victory over the Bengals, but he also had 95 yards through the air on 14 targets and nine catches.

Then, Carter put up 86 and 82 yards from scrimmage, respectively, in the Jets' next two games, settling into a primary role in the backfield during the Jets' quarterback controversy.

Asked how he's been able to find some success midway through the season, Carter credited his comfortability. It takes time to adjust and build relationships with your teammates at the NFL level, Carter said, and with a few months under his belt, the running back has found his stride on and off the field.

"Not only within the game, but just my teammates. You get drafted to a team and you don't know anybody," Carter explained. "It's cool getting to know my teammates more. Being able to know what they like and don't like and see things before they happen."

His teammates have praised Carter routinely throughout the season. Most recently, seventh-year running back Tevin Coleman sounded off on how impressive Carter has been.

"He handles himself like a vet," Coleman told reporters. "How he comes in, prepares, how he takes notes, how he takes care of his body, how he comes in with positive energy, that helps a lot. He comes in here like a vet, he works hard and does everything like a vet. That's amazing to see."

Carter has played his way into the Jets' franchise record books as well. He's the first rookie running back with at least four touchdowns since Leon Washington in 2006. Carter has scored all four of his touchdowns in the last six weeks.

"His balance is just, as you guys have seen, it’s pretty incredible because he just doesn’t go down usually from the first contact," offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur added this week. "It’s not because he’s Jerome Bettis, people bouncing off. He’s just a slippery dude with great contact balance and a will and a want to. He’s a dude you root for and it’s cool to watch the production he’s having. I think there’s a lot of good days ahead for him."

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkjets.com

Jets' Michael Carter: 'We Can't Shoot Ourselves in the Foot'

There was a silver lining in the cloud that hovered over MetLife Stadium during the Jets' 45-17 loss on Sunday to the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. Among the few positives was the play of three rookies: RB Michael Carter, WR Elijah Moore and CB Michael Carter II. Moore and Carter each scored a fourth TD of the season; while on defense Carter II covered a Buffalo fumble.
NFL
New York Post

Jets’ Michael Carter opens up about upbringing, confidence, most emotional game

Jets rookie running back Michael Carter tackles some Q&A with Post columnist Steve Serby. Q: Why are players from Navarre, Fla., are so tough?. A: The way we were trained in high school, the way we were brought up. There’s no such thing as can’t — you can’t do something. Through the coaching staff we know that toughness is a very important part of the game.
NFL
chatsports.com

Michael Carter II’s ascension is a silver lining that should excite Jets fans

Whether you’re talking about the running back or the cornerback, it has been a great rookie season for the New York Jets’ Michael Carter. In the case of Michael Carter II – the fifth-round cornerback whose suffix helps us differentiate the two rookies – the Duke product continues to be one of the few silver linings for a Jets defense that is playing some of the worst football in franchise history.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
KTVZ

Rookies Carter, AVT, Moore bright spots on offense for Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have a few rookies on offense who are providing signs of hope for the future. Running back Michael Carter, left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and wide receiver Elijah Moore have all made immediate impacts. Quarterback Zach Wilson remains the focus for Jets and is still considered a potential franchise quarterback. The No. 2 overall pick will miss his fourth straight game while recovering from a sprained knee ligament but there’s optimism he could return next week. The Jets have struggled to a 2-7 start, but coaches are happy with the production from their rookies.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Inside the Numbers | Michael Carter, Elijah Moore: 2 Rookies Playing Like Vets

Seasons like the Jets' current one tend to hide a lot of good. The youth is very young, the injuries are very painful, and the losses can have you at a loss. But good things are happening for head coach Robert Saleh and his team as they continue to change the culture and build the foundation for the future. The offense is one of those good things.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets RB Michael Carter expected to miss two to three weeks with ankle sprain

The fourth-round pick out of the University of North Carolina got off to a bit of a slow start in his rookie year but turned it up of late, recording four rushing touchdowns in his last six games. Carter also recorded back-to-back games with over 100 yards from scrimmage in Weeks 7 and 8, and he was off to a big start against the Dolphins, rushing for 63 yards on nine carries before going down with the injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Bengals#Rook#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets RB Michael Carter out multiple weeks, Zach Wilson decision coming Wednesday

Jets rookie RB Michael Carter will miss a few games after spraining his ankle against the Dolphins in Week 11. Carter will be out “a couple weeks” with a “very mild high-ankle sprain,” according to Robert Saleh. Carter suffered the injury early in the third quarter Sunday and didn’t return after limping off the field. Saleh didn’t provide any more clarity in his Monday news conference, only saying that there is a lot to consider with a high-ankle sprain and that the Jets won’t rush Carter back.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson's Jets Fantasy Outlook After Michael Carter's Injury

Michael Carter had taken control of the New York Jets backfield, but an ankle injury forced him out of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins and created more opportunities for Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson. Though the Jets offense entered the day averaging just 17.9 points per game, 26th in...
NFL
chatsports.com

NY Jets RB Michael Carter to miss time with ankle injury (Report)

In the latest episode of “The New York Jets Can’t Have Nice Things”, rookie sensation Michael Carter has been sidelined with an ankle injury. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the fourth-round pick and the Jets’ top rusher will miss at least the next two games with a “low-grade high ankle sprain” sustained during Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
chatsports.com

Promising Jets running back Michael Carter sidelined with high ankle sprain

Michael Carter of the Jets runs the ball for a long gain in the first quarter against the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Credit: Jim McIsaac. As one very important Jets’ rookie nears a return, another valuable one will be sidelined multiple weeks. Quarterback Zach Wilson has a chance...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets Transition Without Injured RB Michael Carter

One of the Jets' engines on offense -- rookie running back Michael Carter -- could be sidelined for up to one month with an ankle injury. In the NFL, one man's absence is another man's (or two or three men's) opportunity. "It's always rough," RB Ty Johnson told reporters on...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
267
Followers
385
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy