The Xbox app on PC is getting some important options in the near future. Gamepass PC subscribers may be aware of the limitations of the app. When you install a game, Windows 10/11 will automatically download it to the C: drive. What makes it worse, is the fact that you can't access the game folder, as it is a restricted one. There are some workarounds to access the folders, but you won't need these tricks anymore soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO