Bears WR Allen Robinson Listed As Doubtful For Sunday Vs. Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he really is over his cold this time.
“No relapses, man, we’re good,” he said with a smile when asked about his illness on Wednesday.
What happened between Friday, when he said he was feeling much better after missing two days of practice with a cold, and Saturday, when his condition was downgraded?
“I have no clue,” said Jackson.
In addition to being fatigued, Jackson said he was sweating a lot and felt chills.
“I was out of it,” he said. “But I’m good now, I’m feeling great.”
The starting quarterback was eventually ruled out...
