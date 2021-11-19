Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on Her Pregnancy Skincare Routine and New Rose Inc Launches

Kanye West believes his separation from Kim Kardashian is having an affect on millions of families. On Wednesday (Nov. 24), Ye spoke at the Los Angeles Mission's annual Thanksgiving event in the Skid Row section of Los Angeles. During his speech, the multi-Grammy winning artist talked about his breakup and wanting to salvage his marriage. "The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed," Kanye told the crowd. "In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband. But right now today, for whatever reason—I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here. I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic, but I’m here to change that narrative. I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family."

HOMELESS ・ 1 DAY AGO