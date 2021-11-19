ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on Her Pregnancy Skincare Routine and New Rose Inc Launches

By Tiffany Dodson
Harper's Bazaar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosie Huntington-Whiteley is no stranger to beauty. With over 20 years of modeling experience and brand campaigns under her belt, she's a bonafide makeup and skincare expert. Huntington-Whiteley ultimately filtered those learnings into the launch of Rose Inc in 2018, which initially began as a content platform, and later expanded into...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Rosie Huntington Whiteley
